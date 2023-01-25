CADILLAC — While there are still a few days left in January, progress related to the Cadillac High School bond construction project was made during the early part of the New Year.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said as February is about to begin construction related to the high school itself is on schedule while site work occurring on the high school campus is ahead of schedule.
“This winter weather has been cooperative and easy to manage. We continue to progress forward as the weather allows us,” she said. “We feel fortunate that we made up some time we lost in the fall.”
As for work that has been ongoing over the last month, Brown said stadium lighting has been installed and new concrete foundation walls have been poured for the loading dock and dumpster by the bus loop.
She also said some of the exterior doors and windows have been installed in the cafeteria and corridor area that connects the old part of the building and the new addition.
The locker rooms in the old junior high gym also are nearly completed and the demolition works for the auditorium and the auditorium restrooms have been completed. Some of the fire suppression work and fire alarm upgrades are beginning, and the exterior concrete block walls around the perimeter of the new addition have been completed.
The steel supports on the roof are in place and the stairwell steel framework is set.
As for work to be done in the next month, Brown said the roof decking and roofing will be completed by the end of February which will allow for the start of interior duct, electricity, framing and bulkhead work on the second floor. She also said the kitchen equipment will be installed and some of the wall and floor tiles will start to be installed in some areas.
Finally, Brown said cabinetry, baseboards, paint and flooring will be finished in the new high school office area.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
