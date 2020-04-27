MESICK — Police are investigating an alleged car-jacking at gun-point near Mesick Saturday night.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Department reports that the incident happened about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on North 19 Road near Harvey Bridge. The victim reported that he was stopped by three individuals and ordered out of his vehicle at gun-point.
Deputies made contact with the victim at his home about an hour after the incident. Deputies also report that the victim's vehicle was found crashed near the intersection of North 17 Road and West 6 Road in Hanover Township. There were no occupants in the vehicle.
The suspect are unknown at this time. Deputies said they do not believe there is a threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation.
