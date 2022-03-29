CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the March Co-op Students of the Month.
Evan Burgess of Manton High School is enrolled in the Applied Construction Technology program and works at Wilder Heating and Cooling.
Taylor Norman of Lake City High School is enrolled in the Hospitality, Retailing, and Entrepreneurship program and works at Two the Moon Bakery.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at 231-876-2214.
