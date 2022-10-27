CADILLAC — The bullet that ultimately ended the life of 19-year-old Jayce Alexander Thompson was located lodged in his spinal column.
The fatal bullet entered the body through Thompson’s left chest and left a quarter-inch circular defect. Once inside the body, the bullet followed a downward trajectory, moving left to right, that went through one of his lungs, an aorta, the back of the pericardium and ended in the thoracic portion of the spinal column just above the lower back, according to the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr. Patrick Hansma. The forensic pathologist said during Thompson’s Oct. 4, 2021 autopsy, he found 100 ml of blood inside the pericardium, which is the fibrous sac surrounding the human heart, and 1,800 ml of blood in Thompson’s chest.
Hansma was the final witness to testify during the morning session of Day 3 of the murder trial of Demont Glenn Storm in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
In comparison, Hansma said a two-liter of pop contains 2,000 milliliters, so it was nearly a two-liter of pop’s worth of blood that had collected in Thompson’s chest. He said while the heart could continue beating, it also was pumping blood out of the holes the bullet created. Once there wasn’t enough blood pumping through the heart, Hansma said it caused it to stop beating.
During the cross-examination by Wexford and Missaukee County Chief Public Defender Robert Champion, he asked Hansma due to the downward trajectory of the bullet was it possible for the person to be bent over, and he said it was possible. Champion also asked what the results of the toxicology report were.
Although Hansma didn’t do that report, he had the results in the autopsy report. He said at the time of death Thompson had caffeine, cannabis, cigarettes, alcohol, hydrocodone and methadone in his system.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins followed up by asking Hansma that despite those substances being in Thompson’s system at the time of his death, they didn’t contribute to his death. To which, Hansma said no.
Unlike Wednesday’s testimony, which mostly dealt with witnesses who attended the party, Thursday morning’s witnesses were mostly law enforcement officials who investigated the October 2021 shooting death. While Hansma’s testimony revealed the cause of death and showed the 13 members of the jury autopsy photos that depicted the aforementioned path of the bullet, most of the testimony given Thursday morning dealt with the crime scene and evidence found there. The evidence included six spent bullet casings, one bullet fragment, a pack of cigarettes, a flashlight, a cell phone, earbuds and the alleged handgun used in the shooting, a purple Ruger 380. Those items were found after a Michigan State Police K9 officer Ox and his handler trooper Matthew Unterbrink searched the area of the shooting.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said he responded to the scene of the crime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2021. When he arrived, he said he didn’t collect any evidence and observed what was going on at the scene and chatted with deputies about what they had found out.
On Oct. 5, 2021, Piskor said the plan was to utilize the county’s new drone to take a video of the scene and aerial photographs. While that was accomplished, Piskor said he also received a call from Trooper Unterbrink, who said he wanted to search the area for evidence. In his testimony Thursday, Unterbrink said he was not satisfied with how his initial search of the crime scene went when he was trying to track the suspect.
It was during Unterbrinks’ search on Oct. 5, 2021, those other pieces of evidence were located.
The day started, however, with the testimony of Buckley General Store employee Lisa Tanner.
Tanner was working the morning of Oct. 2, 2021, and ultimately called 911 after it was brought to her attention by another customer that Storm was in her store. Tanner testified that he was in her store looking for a ride to Traverse City.
While no one offered him that ride, Tanner said she used the store’s phone to call for a cab. A surveillance camera video of that interaction was shown. During her testimony, she said Storm was quiet and didn’t talk much. After she was alerted that he was a person the police were looking for, Tanner testified that she told him he needed to leave the store so she wouldn’t get in trouble.
During cross-examination by Wexford-Missaukee Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Ruffolo, she asked Tanner what Storm looked like. Tanner said he looked rough. He wasn’t disrespectful, but he also looked scared. Before the customer alerted her to the fact that police were looking for Storm, she said she wasn’t aware that anything had happened.
