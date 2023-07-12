ROSCOMMON – Mark the 90th anniversary of the Civilian Conservation Corps and dive into Michigan history at a Tree Party, hosted Aug. 5 at the historic Higgins Lake Nursery and CCC Museum.
Hear live music by Bill Jamerson 11 a.m.-noon, meet historic reenactors, get up close to DNR fire equipment, enjoy refreshing local root beer (while supplies last) and take a guided tour of Michigan’s first tree nursery and the CCC Museum.
The Civilian Conservation Corps, a federal, Great Depression-era program of the 1930s, offered jobs to more than 100,000 young men in Michigan to help support their families during those hard times. They planted trees, fought forest fires and built state parks – a legacy that transformed Michigan’s landscape in ways that can still be seen today.
Event details:
– 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.
– Higgins Lake Nursery and CCC Museum, 11747 N. Higgins Lake Drive, Roscommon.
– The Tree Party is free, but a Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry.
