Earth. The third planet from the sun and the only inhabitable planet in our solar system of eight planets. How amazing is that? The surface area of the Earth is approximately 126 billion acres with over 7 billion people.
Take the total acres divided by the number of people and that equals 18 acres of earth per person, give or take. If everyone took the time to care for at least 18 acres through ownership, volunteering or management of a business and public facilities, that big earth-sized number would become manageable. That’s including water, too.
There is an adage, “Think Globally, Act Locally” in the Earth Day movement. In simplified words, it’s creating a focus on the importance of understanding our individual impact is more than just say those 18 acres of land because our ecosystem is all connected. As a citizen of the Earth, we have a responsibility to do our best, knowing our actions can have an impact on our neighbors, community, state and so on. That also means our day-to-day efforts to improve and protect locally can make an impact on a larger scale, especially when we all take some time to care for our local environment.
Earth Day was founded in 1970 by Wisconsin Democratic Senator Gaylord Nelson and California Republican Senator Pete McCloskey as an effort to unify groups and political parties with the common value of protecting the Earth, for generations to come. Earth Day is held annually on April 22 and I hope you feel inspired to search out and do something.
Start your Earth Day at Missaukee District Library at 10 a.m. with upcycled bird feeders and houses with Missaukee Conservation District to learn new ways to repurpose your plastic or glass containers. They have a list of items that could be used for this project on the website.
Also happening at 10 a.m. in the library is a workshop on mushroom hunting led by Josh Lash.
After lunch, head to Missaukee Nature Trails at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Outreach Coordinator Sara Huetteman will lead a hike starting at 1 p.m. to talk about the signs of spring in the forest. Great for all ages.
Looking for a volunteer opportunity that day? The good news is they will be rounding out the day by hosting a volunteer session at the bird wall at Missaukee Nature Trails at 4 p.m. where you can help check bird boxes and clean up the sitting area and remove invasive species.
Join us for one or all. Participants will receive a coupon for one free red pine seedling that will be available for pickup on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU AgBio Research Station, 401 W. Jennings Road. Visit their store to see what else is available for purchase. The store will be closed after April 14, but drop by the day of the sale to see what surplus is available and pick up your red pine seedling. Learn more at missaukeecd.org/earthday23.
The Cadillac Earth Day Celebration is on April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cadillac Commons. This is also a free event and there will be at least 18 booths with information and activities from Ms. Green Recycling, EGLE, Cadillac Area Land Conservancy, Baker Collage and Wexford Conservation District to name a few. A free tree is available for the first 175 kids to attend. More information at www.cadillacearthday.org
As the popular saying goes, every day is Earth Day, and there are opportunities to do something good for the Earth all the time.
Spring is upon us and boats will soon be back in the water. Did you shrink-wrap your boat for winter? What are you doing with the wrap once you remove it? There is an excellent program from Recycling Run that’s been helping to keep plastic out of landfills and the Great Lakes for over 10 years now. For a low cost of $7 plus shipping, you can buy a special bag to contain that large piece of plastic film from Dr. Shrink and drop it off at Missaukee Recycling Center or a drop-off spot near you. Anyone can be a drop-off location, you just have to register by June 1. All this can be done by visiting michiganrecycles.org/ag-plastics/.
Volunteering is an excellent way to give back directly to your community. There are volunteer opportunities through many organizations that work in the environment. Consider local land conservancies such as Cadillac Area Land Conservancy or Headwaters Land Conservancy. Inspire others by working with your church to build a community garden or pollinator garden. And of course, volunteer at your local conservation district. Missaukee Conservation District is currently looking for volunteers to help pack trees the last week of April and to monitor the streams of Missaukee County by sampling the river in four locations for aquatic insects. Learn more about these opportunities at Missaukeecd.org or contact the office at (231) 839-7193.
Sources: EarthDay.org space.com, unfpa.org
Sara Huetteman is the Education Coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. For more information and to schedule educational opportunities, contact Sara by phone at (231) 839-7193, by email at sara.huetteman@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.