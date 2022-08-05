HARRIETTA — This year, St. Edward Catholic Church celebrates 100 years in Harrietta.
The little white church with the brown roof and pretty flowers will be the site of an open house on August 6, during the 15th Annual Harrietta Area Blueberry Festival, plus an anniversary Mass on October 22.
St. Edward Church will host the open house to honor the history of that century milestone and to invite the public to learn of the historic legacy of faith and good works of the littlest church in the village and are welcomed to say a prayer for peace.
Paralleling the Blueberry Festival timelines Saturday, St. Edward-related events will include the open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus members marching in the festival parade at 11 a.m., a silent auction fundraiser and St. Ann gift shop sampler from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a used book sale also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fundraising events will feature two handmade donated quilts, one for silent auction bids on blueberry day and one for raffle, with the winning ticket drawn after the 100th Anniversary Mass in October.
Arts and craft items will include paintings, woodcarving, a barn quilt piece, a specialized bird bath; plus the used book sale by donation. Gift shop items range from a Bible, books and booklets for children and teens and adults, to CDs, measuring spoons, jewelry, prayer cards, rosaries and surprisingly more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.