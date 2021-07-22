CADILLAC — The Central Michigan District Health Department cautioned residents about mosquito bites in a press release last week.
According to the release, the mild winter weather and recent rainfall have made conditions ideal for mosquitos. As a result, the department is encouraging residents to take measures to avoid mosquitos and protect themselves against bites.
“We’re not going to be done with the potential for mosquito-borne diseases until we see a couple of days of frost in the area,” Steve King, director of environmental health at the CMDHD, said.
Though the risk of becoming infected with a mosquito-borne disease is low, King said people should still be aware of the potential for infection. Mosquitos in the central Michigan area have been found to be capable of transmitting several diseases.
“Even though they’re quite rare, they are still serious diseases,” King said.
Diseases such as WNV, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), St. Louis encephalitis, and the California group of encephalitis viruses that include La Crosse encephalitis have been found to be carried by area mosquitos, according to King. People infected with these diseases may experience headaches, chills, fever, and muscle and joint pain. These diseases could progress to more serious neurological diseases and become life-threatening.
“If anyone has a sudden onset of illness, they should seek out medical assistance,” King said.
Those at the greatest risk for serious disease include young children, people over 60 years of age, and people with certain chronic conditions or weakened immune systems.
However, regardless of age, the department recommended those experiencing flu-like symptoms, high fever, severe or unusual headaches, neck stiffness, seizures or other unusual symptoms should seek medical care as soon as possible.
To prevent mosquito bites, the department offered up a few tips:
- Avoid activities in areas where large numbers of mosquitoes are present.
- Wear clothing that covers the arms and legs when outdoors, especially at dusk and at dawn.
- Apply insect repellent to exposed skin. An effective repellent will contain the active ingredient DEET.
- Spray clothing with repellents containing DEET because mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing. Whenever you use an insecticide or insect repellent, be sure to read and follow the label for use.
- In heavily infested areas, treat clothing and gear with permethrin or purchase pretreated clothing, which will repel mosquitos and other insects through multiple washes.
- Drain water from potential mosquito breeding sites including flowerpots, pet bowls, clogged rain gutters, swimming pool covers, discarded tires, buckets, cans and similar items in which mosquitoes can lay eggs.
- Make sure your window screens are kept in good repair and that all your doors shut tightly.
- Keep your lawn mowed to reduce hiding places for mosquitos in your yard.
King also encouraged people to report any dead wildlife they find since it helps the state identify areas of concern.
“The reporting of wildlife is a good marker for what’s going on,” King said. “The state wants those reports because if wildlife starts dying off in an area ... it does clue us in if something is going on.”
Though there haven’t been any reports of mosquito-borne diseases in the area, King still recommended residents be cautious while outdoors.
“Follow the precautions to prevent mosquito bites and mosquito-borne disease,” King said.
