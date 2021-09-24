Chamber Corner
Thank You to our 2021 Festival of the Pines sponsors for helping to make this annual event a success. We could not be more blessed then to have you in the community supporting local family activities. Sponsor included:
Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, A-Tech Automotive, A and L Trading Post, Duane and Tanya Baldwin, Biewer’s Saw Mill, Cardinal Creations, City2Shore, Cleaning Bee, Clover Family, C and W Portables, Dean Root Drywall, Devon Dracht, Don Roberts Body Shop, Don’s Auto, Don’s American Pizza, Edward Jones Neal Soenksen, Evergreen Excavating, Forest Area Credit Union, Four Seasons Dental Associates, Fox Motors of Cadillac, Freedom Kennel and Training Center, Getty Tree Farm, Matt and Angie Gunnerson, Hammer’s Pub and Grub, Allen Helsel, Roddie Helsel, Toddy and Robinne Helsel, Independent Bank, John Martin Siding, Kobiska Family, Harold and Theresa LaFond, LC Manufacturing, LC Tap House, Tim and Andrea Martin, Main Street Spectacles, McDonald’s Lake City, McLeod’s Tree Farm, Miller Construction, Newell’s Nursery, Pancho Villa’s, Pearson Well Drilling, Ray’s Landing and Repair, Tom and Diane Redman, Nicole Richardson, Scheper’s Agency Inc., Smith and Associates, Sons of American Legion, Sunshine Carpet Cleaning, Tasty Treat, The Patio on Main, TJ Trucking, Tom and Dawn Kaminski, Unique Sign Company, Town Pump, Don’s Auto Sales, Whipple and Co., and Green for Life Environmental.
Are you one of many who enjoys going to festivals? For the food, music, art, fun, being outdoors or even for the free stuff (no one is judging you). Maybe it’s all of those things. No matter what the reason is, supporting all local festival, nonprofit fundraisers and local groups and clubs also means you are supporting a whole community for many generations to come. When you support local, workers receive better pay and benefits and in turn communities become more self-reliant. The more communities that are self-reliant, the better it is for everyone.
All results for events from the Festival of the Pines will be posted on the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Thank you, Missaukee County, for your support.
Dear Community, friends and local business owners in Missaukee County. This will be my last Chamber Corner article as I am resigning as the Executive Director of the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce as of Oct. 1. This decision has not been easy, but after a lot of prayer and discussions, I feel it is time to focus on my health and personal wellbeing. Over the past two years I’ve enjoyed so many heartwarming, professional relationships. Serving alongside a dedicated and supportive board of directors has been an absolute pleasure.
Thank you so much for all the support that I have received since 2019. I have had a lot of fun and met so many people along the way. Some of those connections have turned into lifelong friends. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity that this job and all the events and partnerships we have since started. The Chamber and county will always have a significant place in my heart.
I am grateful for the time and resources I was able to share during this past year and a half with many challenges and very hard decisions based on the safety and concerns for the entire county. I believe we have a great county and incredible members of this Chamber. I want that to continue for years to come.
I will be praying as the Chamber Board of Directors look for the next executive director knowing that person will do great things and take the Chamber to the next level. I am always here to help in any way I can.
This past two years I was blessed to serve with a board who was mission driven focused on action for supporting businesses and creating a more vibrant and strong local economy. I believe the decisions we made during that time proved to be the right ones for everyone concerned. I have been greatly blessed and happy to be home.
My dream for the Lake City Area Chamber is simple; keep believing, growing, and making Missaukee County a great place to live, work, raise your family and retire. Be safe, please continue to support local, be kind to one another and listen to other points of views. Look for me around town helping anyway I can.
