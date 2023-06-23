A week from today we will be in full swing at the Greatest Fourth in the North. Lots of activities and events planned over the five days. Program guides are available at area businesses and the Chamber office.
Music in the park kicked off last Thursday, June 15 with Wolf Love Band, a great modern/country band. There is no music in the park on June 29 to prepare for the week of the 4th. But resumes every Thursday, July 6 through Aug. 3.
We kick off The Greatest Fourth activities on Friday, June 30 at noon with food and fun in the event tent with the Senior Center and their goodies by donation and New Life Church with hot dogs, chips and pop for a $5 donation.
The first King and Queen Contest is at 12:30 p.m., it’s not too late to get registered.
Ardis Missaukee Library book sales starts at 9 a.m. then music starts at 4:30 p.m. on the stage with Samantha Crawford, Raylin Vance at 6 p.m. and finish the night off with Derailed at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 start your day at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Missaukee Gun Club, $7 per person, under 10 free.
Garage sale at Evangelical Presbyterian Church 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join in on the pie eating contest at 12:30 p.m. and all the food vendors and crafters in the park.
The carnival will be in the Lake City High School Parking lot till July 4. Steak O’ at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagles.
See Chamber on B-5
Don’t forget the beach volleyball tournament on Saturday at the county park. Register online at www.missaukeechamber.com. Starting at 5 p.m. there is music in the park by Sam Cronkhite, and at 8 p.m. Meg Gunia.
Sunday, July 2, we have a hot dog eating contest at 12:30 p.m. on the stage, Paintn Party in the tent with Sandy Wiltzer, get registered online for that. Then music at 5 p.m. with Zeke Clemons and 8:30 p.m. with Levi Britton on the stage.
Monday, July 3rd is Kids day. The kids parade line up is at 9 a.m. and ends in the city park for all the kids entertainment. Animal Magic, A 2 Magic-Magic Show, 2 The Moon coloring contest and much more. No music entertainment in the park Monday night. Get on over to the first Country Start and Stripes Concert. Featuring Dalton Dover, Sweet Tea Trio, and Kaylyn Pace. Purchase your tickets now for $30 general admission and $55 for VIP. VIP will get you in early at 4:30p.m. and a free concert t-shirt. You can buy tickets at the Chamber office or online, on the event page at www.missaukeechamber.com. Remember every $5 per ticket sold goes to Friends for Students of LC Schools. The Boosters will also be there in the concessions selling food, pop, water etc. Let’s all get on out to this first ever concert and show our community support to all these groups.
Tuesday, July 4 will be packed full of fun and entertainment starting off with the Mason Pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. The Annual Athletic Boosters 2k, 5k, 10k race. From there, it’s the Grand Parade. You still have time to register for the parade, you can download from our site or stop down.
Strawberry Social at the Senior Center for only a $5 donation, support our senior center and have some yummies at the same time. The Ox Roast at St. Stephen Church will be ready to serve you after the parade. Our Craft Show will be in the park, come on down and stay in town with us all day. Entertainment at 5:30 p.m. in the park with Delilah Dewylde then at 8 p.m. with Seth Bernard. The parade of boats at 8 p.m., drawing for the car at 10 p.m., and kick off the fireworks at dusk with Lexie Rose singing her single, Lake City Lights.
You still have plenty of time to get in on a chance to win a new 2023 Camaro 1SS Coupe with a 6.2 V8, 10 speed automatic Transmission, second place prize is a Traeger grill package and third place prize is a 1/4 beef package. Tickets are a $20 donation, and you get three chances to win prizes. Tickets are available all around Lake City at area businesses and restaurants, or you can request them by mail. Just send us a self-addressed stamped envelope along with your check or money order to Drawer H, Lake City, MI 49651. We will complete the tickets and return the stubs to you (along with a copy of the completed tickets).
The Chamber is still seeking volunteers for the Greatest Fourth in the North events that start on June 30 and at the concert on July 3. Call the chamber at 231-839-4969. If it was not for all the volunteers helping, this event could not continue.
Chamber board meetings are the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m., at the Chamber building located at 112 E John St, across from the post office. These are open to the public and we encourage you to join us. Your input is greatly appreciated. See you there.
Remember all chamber members, business and non-profits send us information on all things happening with you, as we can post it and share it though out the community and here in the chamber corner. Email dawnk@missaukeechamber.com or call 231-839-4969. Submissions need to be received by noon on Monday to make Friday’s print.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.