Chamber Corner
Missaukee County and Visitors, please shop local to support our area businesses. Many people do not realize the importance of keeping their hard-earned dollars in their own community. By spending dollars outside of the community for goods and services takes away from the local businesses in our community who are also supporting our police and fire departments, parks and recreation facilities, manufacturing businesses, and our local workforce. Not only does buying local support businesses run by your friends and neighbors, the local sales tax generated is what funds the bulk of local governmental services you enjoy in your daily life.
Don't forget to register for the Cardboard Box Car Show (trophies for 3 people choice picks) during the Annual downtown Lake City Car Show on August 14, 2021. All ages qualified stop in our office or email info@lakecitymich.com for registration. Free family friendly event hosted by Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce. Deadline to enter is August 6.
Thank you to the many organizations in Wexford/Missaukee County offering love, hope and support to deserving families. You make all the difference in changing lives. The Lake City Chamber of Commerce has strong non-profit members of some of the most dynamic, involved organizations in Michigan. We are so thankful for the great service they provide to this area. The Chamber wants to help our Non-profit members get the word out about their organizations to provide gain local exposure for fundraisers and available volunteer opportunities.
If you are a nonprofit organization or club, let us help you market your information.
We will be hosting a (2nd) Annual "Nonprofit Stories in the Park" over the Festival of the Pines celebration on Saturday, September 18, 2021. If you are interested and would like to participate, call, stop or email Michelle at michelle@lakecitymich.com.
Last year we had 36 organizations represented. More information will be available soon.
Missaukee County Commission on Aging - Helps Seniors live their best life! Call for general information call to schedule an In-Home Assessment by appointment at no charge for residents 60 years or older.
All services offered are Income Based. In-Home Services - Helping hand around the
house call today! Support Services - Rides to Appointments and help to navigate the waters when it comes to retiring - Call today! Seasonal Programs are Snow removal, Medicare Enrollment and Senior Fresh Project.
Call and see how this organization and help to make your life a bit easier (231) 839-7839. Located at 2170 S Morey Rd. Lake City, MI.
Nonprofit of the Month - Community HOPE.
Community Hope has been working in Missaukee County since 2017. The mission is to help build a strong community of people. This is done through mentors. This organization also provides food packs to Children in Lake City Schools who experience
food insecurities and help with the local pantries throughout the County. With the exception of the Executive Director, the work is done through church and community volunteers who share the goal for strengthening people and building hope. They are funded by donations and grants in order to provide the services at no cost. Thank you, Community HOPE Board of Directors and Volunteers, for being community strong and
God based helping our neighbors.
Missaukee County Recycling Center Accepts the following:
Plastic bottles, jugs, tubs, trays and cups, glass jars or bottles, Shredded
paper, Vinyl siding, Metal cans, foil and trays, Scrap metal, Ink jets &
laser cartridges, Cardboard & paper bags, Newspaper, catalogs, magazines
and books.
They do not accept plastic grocery bags - those can be taken to Wal-Mart or Meijer. Trash is accepted at the Recycling Center only in the specially marked 30-gallon bags with Missaukee Conservation District imprinted on them. They are available for purchase at A&L, Missaukee Conservation District, Missaukee County Treasurer, Missaukee Recycle Center and McNally's in McBain. Cost is $5 each, 5 bags for $20 and 10 bags for $35.
Missaukee County recycling center is located at 6240 W Sanborn Rd in Lake City and their current hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 9-3 and Saturday 9-1.
As the Executive Director of the Chamber along with the Board of Directors, we urge you to consider taking an active role in the chamber. In exchange for your time and talent, our committee volunteers build valuable connections with other community members and help guide the chamber as it fulfills its mission:
To strengthen, promote and advocate for our member businesses and organizations within Missaukee County’s region.
We need you to join us and become the “voice of the community”.
It is a great way to get connected and learn about the Chamber and our area.
These focused groups are where much of the behind-the-scenes work happens.
If you are interested in being involved with one or more of these committees or require
further information on a committee, please do not hesitate to contact
the Lake City Area Chamber office 231-839-4969.
Have a great week, stay safe and enjoy our beautiful surroundings.
Michelle Reichert
Chamber Director
