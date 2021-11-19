The board would like to start by just updating everyone on where we are at with our search for a new chamber executive director. Last week we held initial interviews with four candidates and are doing our second interviews with entire board this week. Our goal is to have a new executive director in place by the end of the month. In our search we have been looking for someone who can come in and help our community businesses grow and thrive, as well as help the chamber continue to put on the events that the community has come to enjoy. Our goal is to continue to grow these events so that we can bring even more people into our communities throughout the year and to help our local businesses grow.
Local businesses and their growth are truly the focus of any chamber of commerce, and ours is not any different. We want to find ways to promote our communities, local businesses and help bring people into the communities to support the local businesses and community. One of the things we can do to promote our local businesses and help them thrive is to encourage everyone to think of our local businesses when you need something and shop local. This is even more important during the holiday season! Our community truly has some amazing local businesses that provide a wide variety of products and services. So with that said, PLEASE consider all of our local businesses this holiday season for holiday gift shopping!
The other area we want to continue with are the many community events that are put on not only by the chamber, but also by different businesses and organizations. Many of these businesses and organizations are putting on events that help the community, but also help their business or organization. We would like to encourage you that if your business or organization is having an event to send the information to us through the chamber Facebook page or if you don’t have Facebook give the chamber a call! We want to help promote any event we can that helps out the people, businesses and organizations in our great community.
A couple of events to keep in mind this holiday season are The Lake City Holiday Artisan Craft Market on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake City High School, the Lake City Area Fireman’s Association’s Christmas Fun Day on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to dusk at Lake City High School, Christmas Marketplace Craft Show at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the McBain PTO Annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McBain Community Schools and LC Family Diner/The Patio on Main are sponsoring a Thanksgiving Dinner by Donation on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 at the LC Family Diner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Going forward the chamber would like to use the Chamber Corner to both introduce and promote or local business members. This is a great way for us to help promote our local businesses and help the community get to know them and their business.
We would like to wish everyone in our community a very Happy Thanksgiving!
Ryan Carrigan
Chamber Vice-President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.