A week from now we will be having fun and celebrating our 28th Annual Car Cruise and Show on Aug. 11 and 12. Every one is welcome.
The cruise kicks off the fun Friday, Aug. 11 at the Missaukee County Road Commission, which is just north of Lake City. Lineup starts at 6 p.m. and the cruise leaves at 7 p.m. Lake Missaukee Fire Department will be out selling hot dogs, pop and munchies while you wait to go cruising. There will be a poker run, 50/50 raffle and you can pre-register for the car show.
We have tons of great door prizes for Saturday the car show, so be sure to register. Show registration starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in downtown Lake City. We will have crafters in the park and the kid’s cardboard car contest for you all to vote on. There are three categories for them to win trophies of their own. Reminder that Main Street will be closed from around 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday during the show.
Come downtown, you just never know what there may be for you and your family to enjoy. By the way, no rain this year, I called in a favor. We will present trophies at 1 p.m. to our top 40, plus a couple more.
Thanks to our many sponsors. Also, Best of Show Overall, Best of Show Modified and Best of Show Original, Modern Muscle, and all our Choice Awards.
Thank you to all our major sponsors for making this car show possible. Classic Chevrolet, Centennial Wealth Advisory, Cadillac Renewable Energy, LC Powersports and Marine, Elliott Building and Excavations, Ebels Heating and Cooling, Kaminski’s Get-A-Way, Pancho Villa, D.R. Auto Repair and Forest Area Federal Credit Union. And to all the trophy sponsors: DIY or Not, Jeff Rink, Thayer Manufacturing Consulting, City2Shore Northern Michigan, LaFond Plumbing and Heating, Northern Country Auto Sales, Rustic Hog BBQ, Rustic Rafters Cabins and Camping, Devin Graham State Farm, Shoreline Cafe, Dean Root Drywall, Hammer’s Pub and Grub, Simons and McClenan Creations, Jeff Snover Family, Amazon Hub Delivery Partner, 2The Moon Bakery, Allpro Technologies LLC, Wil Yancer, Time 2 Shine Power Washing, Goin’ Green Trophies and Awards, Durt Wurx Offroad, A-Tech Automotive, Bigfoot Epic Adventures, Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, and Tasty Treat who also sponsored the Kids cardboard box show. Many thanks go out to all who donated door prizes for the show; NAPA of Lake City, 2The Moon Bakery, Centennial Wealth Advisory, AutoZone of Cadillac, Auto Value of Lake City, O’Reilly’s of Cadillac, Advanced Auto of Cadillac, Ebels Heating and Cooling, Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, Hammer’s Pub and Grub, Huntington Bank of Lake City and WESCO.
Friendly reminder, we ask our Cruise participants to please refrain from doing burn-outs during Cruise Night on Main Street, as that is the only complaint we seem to receive about the cruise, we just want everyone to be safe and be able to enjoy the event. Also, we will need to get Main Street opened as soon as we can after the trophies are presented. The road must be open at 3 p.m. We are looking for a few volunteers for Saturday, Aug. 12 during the car show, if you are interested, please call us at the office 231-839-4969.
Calling all kids 14 and younger get your application turned in and build a car for the kid’s cardboard box car show on Aug. 12 in the city park. Applications are available at the Chamber office, Missaukee Chamber website and Tasty Treat your event sponsor. Trophies will be given for Community Choice, Most Creative and Most Realistic. So, get creative and we look forward to seeing your designs.
The Senior Center will be having a Walking Taco Fundraising Event, $5 each, on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 120 John St. during the car show. Be sure to get you some and support a great organization.
This weekend Merritt Speedway is celebrating their 35th Annual Ed Vanduinen Wood Tic and 6th Annual Dan Salay Memorial. Starting on Wednesday night with open practice, Thursday and Friday are both nights of racing and Saturday, Aug. 5 a special appearance by Kyle Busch joining the UMP late Model Field. Be sure to get out there and support your favorite drives. For more information go to www.merrittspeedwaymi.com.
Calvary Baptist Church will be hosting its Annual Ninja Obstacle Training next week Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, at 980 N. Morey Road from 9 a.m. to noon. This is a free event, but you do need to register and can do so at https://lakecityninja.eventbrite.com/ and use the password Ninja2023 or Call 839-2212 with any questions.
Festival of the Pines Sept. 15 and 16 is going to be here before we know it. Stay tuned for the many events that will be coming. If you are a non-profit or organization and have an event you are doing during the Festival of the Pines please contact us as soon as possible with your event details so we can get your info on the flyer. Call or email 231-839-4969 or info@missaukeechamber.com
See Chamber on B-6
The Chamber Board of Directors is seeking three new board members being three terms are coming up in October 2023. These are three years terms. If you are interested in becoming a Chamber Board Member, please email me your bio at dawnk@missaukeechamber.com by Oct. 6, Friday. Elections will take place during our Annual Banquet that is scheduled for Oct. 11, stay tuned for more info to come on this.
Chamber Board meetings are the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m., at the Chamber building located at 112 E. John St., across from the post office. These are open to the public and we encourage you to join us. Your input is greatly appreciated. See you there.
Remember all chamber members, businesses and non-profits to send us information on all things happening with you, so we can post it and share it throughout the community and here in the chamber corner. Email dawnk@missaukeechamber.com or call 231-839-4969. Submissions need to be received by noon on Monday to make Friday’s print.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.