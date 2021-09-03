Sometimes your summer getaways become favorite fall destinations, too. While you get ready to pack the shorts and flip-flops start a new season bucket list of sights and spots in Missaukee County where locals and residents can plan family friendly fun places to explore and enjoy. Just remember to bundle up with scarves and cozy sweaters in the autumn time up north.
Missaukee County is one of many communities packed with activities where the weather is a-little bit cooler and less crowded than in the summer. From Lake City, Falmouth, McBain, Moorestown, and Merritt there is a small town adventure that's calling your name. Where will your travels take you this fall? Set your sights on our small hometown communities filled with local charm, sit back, and relax; there's so much to enjoy across the County this season.
No fall would be complete without pumpkin picking, apple treats, cozy logo gear sweatshirts, and, of course, gorgeous foliage. Mother Nature puts on a breathtaking autumn show year after year, which is why so many call fall their favorite season. But if you’re itching to take your “leaf peeping hobby” beyond your neighborhood this year (or just want the perfect seasonal getaway or Sunday drive), you definitely need to book a trip to one of these beautiful small towns in Missaukee County, known for the fall colors and breathtaking views. No matter where you live, we’re the spot to visit year around.
Soak up the many farmers markets, bakeries or coffee shops and take home bushels of fruit or sweet treats. Or, get unique gifts for the upcoming holiday season at many of the small specialty shops. Nature-lovers of all ages will also thrive in picturesque places like Missaukee Mountain, Smithville Landing, and any of the many Lakes, Rivers, and country roads for views and memory making fall seasonal drives. For even more autumn enjoyment, check out the best trails for both riding ORVs and hiking and don’t miss our small town must-see fall festivals and hometown football games. If you’re looking for homemade fresh food and the best service around, you won’t be disappointed with the many choices. So if you come only one time a year to visit us, remember we are known for all four seasons. Book a trip or come spend the day with us this fall. Call the Chamber office 231 839-4969 for a list of rental cottages, motels and available seasonal rentals, weekends, yearly and nightly.
As we close one season and welcome a new one, take a minute to count the many blessings. Thank you to the many businesses for overcoming many challenges this past year, thank you to all the local residents and visitors who continue to support local everything, and thank you to all the County heroes who stepped up and focused forward each and every day. We have a strong county filled with so many great people.
Finally, thank you to the many seasonal businesses for the hard work, determination and giving your all this year to make us all better. Stay posted on all the latest news and updates at Lake City Area Chamber office and on our Face book page. Looking forward to seeing you around town.
Michelle Reichert
Chamber Director
Chamber Board of Directors
Serving all of Missaukee County
