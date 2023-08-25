Well school is back in session which means August and summer is coming to an end, and fall is around the corner. I can smell the pumpkin spice already.
We have tickets at the Chamber now for a chance to win a 36-inch Blackstone Griddle with a $100 meat package. Tickets are $5 each. Donated by Rogers of Lake City and Kaminski’s Get-A-Way. The drawing for the Blackstone Griddle will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 p.m. in the Festival of the Pines Event Tent. If you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering for the Festival of The Pines give us a call at the chamber office 231-839-4969, we would be happy to discuss with you. We are working on the final Festival of the Pines schedule, if you are an organization with an event planned that day, we want to hear from you so that we may promote you! Send info to: info@missaukeechamber.com.
Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the festivities at the Eagles last weekend as they held their annual picnic. Monday Night is their famous burger night starting at only $2.75. Eagles have their Friday Fish Fry 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. three-piece cod, tater, hushpuppies, slaw and roll for $12. Then Saturday karaoke night from 7 to 11 p.m. Open to the public but must be a member to buy alcohol.
Remember that the Sons of the Legion are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a hunting blind on a trailer with the winner being drawn on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are $10 each. They also have tickets available for a barrow of booze, tickets are three for $5 with the drawing on Oct. 21. And get your tickets to win three guns. Each ticket is $10 each with the drawing on Nov. 11. Get yours at the Legion now to win these great prizes.
St. Stephen Catholic Church, 506 W. Union St, is having its 49th annual chicken barbecue, Sunday, Sept. 3, noon to 2:30 p.m.
Menu: 1/2 chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, coleslaw, roll with butter and pie. Price $13, take-out only. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs and eat outside. Cash raffle tickets are $5 each, prizes are 1st $1,200, 2nd $600, 3rd $300; drawing is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3. Basket raffles at the barbecue too.
The Chamber Board of Directors is seeking three new board members being three terms are coming up in October 2023. These are three years terms. If you are interested in becoming a Chamber Board Member, please email me your bio at dawnk@missaukeechamber.com by Friday, Oct. 6. Elections will take place during our Annual Banquet that is Scheduled for Oct. 11, stay tuned for more info to come on this. Chamber Board meetings are the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m., at the Chamber building located at 112 E John St, across from the post office. These are open to the public and we encourage you to join us. Your input is greatly appreciated. See you there. Remember all chamber members, business and non-profits send us information on all things happening with you, as we can post it and share it though out the community and here in the chamber corner. Email dawnk@missaukeechamber.com or call 231-839-4969. Submissions need to be received by noon on Monday to make Friday’s print.
Have a great week, remember to shop locally, and support our area businesses and organizations.
