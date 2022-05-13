Chamber Corner
The Community Garage Sale is coming up from May19 to 22. Keep an eye out in the paper for a map and addresses. We also have copies on hand at the Chamber and a few other places around town.
BA5 is next week Monday, May 16 at the Missaukee Golf Club from 5p-7p. Members are $3 and non-members are $5. We will also be announcing the 2021 Citizen of the year that night. Stop in and join us.
The golf scramble is June 3, 2022. You can preregister by phone, email or by messaging us. Hole Sponsors are still available for $100. Call us if you would like to Sponsor a Hole. (231) 839-4969.
ATV/UTV Poker run is also just around the corner. We will be registering the day of the event at Bigfoot Epic Adventures.
We are looking for volunteers for our Greatest 4th in the North. We have options for time slots and days. Please contact us for more information.
Stephani Escalera
Executive Director
Chamber of Commerce
