I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.
My Goodness. Way too much Turkey and homemade goodies this Thanksgiving. I, once again, found some of those pounds I had taken off.
My husband and I traveled to Midland to spend our Thanksgiving Day with family. I hope you also had the opportunity to spend yours with family and loved ones like we did.
There is so much to be thankful for. We here at the Chamber want to say how thankful we are for this community and our hard-working business owners that pride themselves on providing top quality goods and services for Lake City and Missaukee County.
Don’t forget to get your raffle ticket for Winterfest 2023 Sprint Cars on Ice will be racing this time. So, get out there and purchase those Winterfest Raffle Tickets at $10 each for some cash winnings.
All donations go toward Winterfest activities. Winterfest Raffle buckets are located around town and at the Chamber Office. Tickets can also be purchased at the Chamber website at www.missaukeechamber.com.
With Winterfest being just around the corner, you can now go to our website and register for the ice fishing tourney and, for the first time, broomball tournament.
Business After 5 will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 in the event tent to kick off Winterfest 2023. This event will be open to the public, age 18 and older. Chamber Members $3, non-members $5.
Thank you to The Missaukee Trail Blazers for being a co-sponsor for this event. You can be a co-sponsor also. Call the office 231-839-4969 or email info@missaukeechamber.com for details.
Senior Center hours: Tuesday coffee at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. potluck and card Bingo; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. cardio drumming 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.; Thursday 8 to 10 a.m. coffee and donuts and 1p.m. Euchre $3.
Senior Center Saturday Movie Matinee. Tim Allen is Santa Claus. Dec. 3, 3 to 5 p.m. free popcorn provided and $1 for pop.
The Lake City Fire Department will be having its annual Christmas Fun Day on Saturday, Dec. 10. Events planned are breakfast with Santa, kids crafts, Christmas tree lighting, chili cook off, hot dogs and hot cocoa and a Christmas cruise. Stay tuned for updates on the department’s Facebook page.
The Missaukee District Library is partnering with the Missaukee Conservation District on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Crafts available for children of all ages to make: holiday cards, gift tags, bracelets and Christmas tree ornaments. There will also be a Christmas book sale happening as well. Lots of children’s books, adult books and DVDs.
Walking in a Window Wonderland
Let’s make Lake City and all of Missaukee county a Winter Wonderland. We are looking for local businesses and/or organizations and residents to decorate a window front or your home for the Holiday season. Let’s get those windows and decoration up by Dec. 10 so they can be seen by all during the Lake City Fire Departments Christmas Fun Day. Contact the chamber office with your business, organization or home address and we will create a list of all participants for you to visit and vote on. We will have ballots available here at the Chamber for you to pick up. Vote on your favorite. Please contact the Chamber if you would like to join us in this festive event.
The Eagles: Every Monday is burger night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec 3, is Steak Bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. Then Dec. 10 join them for Wet Burritos from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the band Veritog is playing from 7 to 11 p.m.
Missaukee Area Chamber Board meetings are the second Thursday of the month at the Chamber building located at 112 E John St at 5:30 p.m., across from the post office. These meetings are open to the public and we encourage you to join us. Your input is greatly appreciated.
Chamber Members? Have an event you would like me to share in the Corner? Just email me at dawnk@missaukeechamber.com with your submission, the deadline is by noon on Monday to make Friday’s print.
Dawn Kaminski
Executive Director
Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce
