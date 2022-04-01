Hello Missaukee County
We are gearing up for the Greatest 4th in the North festivities. The theme for this year is Vintage Missaukee. It would be wonderful to see vintage cars and boats during our celebration, so if you know of anyone that has one please let them know……This year will include a carnival, parade, craft and food vendors, live music, VIP tent, fireworks on July 2, 2022 and so much more. We are always looking for sponsorships, craft vendors and volunteers for this event. If interested, please contact our office via email: info@lakecitymich.com or give us a call at 231-839-4969.
We have also set our date for the Annual Lake City Chamber Golf Outing, which will be June 3, 2022 at the Missaukee Golf Course. Please contact us if you are interested in forming a team. We are also looking for sponsors or door prizes for this event as well.
Did you know???? Being a member of the Chamber isn’t only exclusive to business owners in the area. We also invite individuals to be part of our exciting group. Call us at 231-839-4969 or email the Chamber at info@lakecitymich.com for more information.
If you are a Chamber member and you have events coming up, please let us know so we can share those with the community.
We have many new and exciting things coming your way to better serve our community. As always, please Shop local to help support our local businesses.
