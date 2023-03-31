Mother nature just had to get one more snowstorm in last weekend. Hope everyone got shoveled out. Today, March 27, the sun is shining bright again and let’s hope it stays and melts all that winter white stuff because I’m ready for Spring.
Mark your calendars for this year’s Chamber events. Here they are at a glance:
May 18 to May 21 — Community Garage/Yard Sale.
Friday, June 9 — Golf Scramble at Missaukee Golf Course.
Greatest Fourth in the North will be held June 30 through July 4.
August 11 and 12 — Car Cruise and Show.
September 15 and 16 — Festival Of The Pines.
The Annual Banquet date is yet to be determined.
If you have any questions, want to know how you can get involved or if you are interested in donating to any event. Call the Chamber office at 231-839-4969 we would be happy to speak with you and answer any questions you may have.
On Saturday, May 27 The Chamber will be putting on a Battle of The Bands at the Lake City High School Gym. Registration is $50 per band with the top three winners taking home cash prizes: first place $500; second place $300; and third place $100. Admission is $5. Call the Chamber for more information 231-839-4969. Registration forms will be available soon.
Better be getting your car raffle tickets for the 2023 Camaro 1SS Coupe with a 6.2 V8, 10 speed automatic transmission. Tickets are selling very well so far, $20 per ticket with only 5,000 tickets sold. Tickets are available at the Chamber office, Classic Chevrolet, A and L Trading Post, Hammer’s Pub and Grub, The Lake City Eagles, LC Powersports and Marine and the Missaukee Golf Course. More location will be listed as they become available. If you have any questions on how to purchase, please call the Chamber office at 231-839-4969.
Who doesn’t like to have a great time, especially when the boss is away. Get yourself to the LC Taphouse on April 7 at 5 p.m. I hear Sylvia and Gary are in Florida and the staff is throwing a party. Half off traditional appetizers and domestic draft beer and well liquor. With other beer, drink and shot specials all night. They also will have live music with CJ starting at 7 p.m. sounds like a great time.
The American Legion is selling raffle tickets. Tickets are $10 each for a chance to win 1⁄4 of Angus beef. There will be four winners. Drawing is June 24 at the Legion Post No. 300 from 8 to 9 p.m. All proceeds help fund the veterans’ programs. Get your ticket’s and help a great program. Contact the Legion and get yours now.
Lake City Eagles every Monday night is burger night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join the Eagles Saturday. April 1 from 7 to 11 p.m. for Karaoke Night.
Herbs, how to grow them and how to use them. Check out Maple Leaf Farm 3060 S 9 Mile Road in Falmouth. They have their last class Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. $60 lunch included. Stay for the afternoon and learn how to make teas from the herbs. Both classes for $100, at Maple Leaf Farm in Falmouth. This is their last Herb class for this spring. Call 231-826-4628 or email migoatlady@yahoo.com to sign up or with any questions.
Falmouth Library has indoor walking from 1 to 2 p.m. in the gym Monday to Thursday ages 18 and up welcome. Lego Club Monday nights 4 to 5 p.m. and open gym on Wednesday nights 4 to 5:30 p.m. Call for more information 231-826-3738. The Falmouth Library is also having a Spring Break Bonanza Monday, April 27 to Thursday, April 30. They have different activities each day. Check out their Facebook page for all the details or give them a call.
The senior center is hosting a bake sale on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. They are accepting donations in the form of delicious goods or money. Movie on Saturday, April 1 will be “Ticket to Paradise” at 3 p.m. The movie and popcorn are free; bottled water and pop are available for $1.
Chamber Board meetings are the second Thursday of each month. Next one is April 13 at the Chamber building located at 112 E. John St. at 5:30 p.m., across from the post office. These meetings are open to the public and we encourage you to join us. Your input is greatly appreciated. See you there.
Chamber Members — have something we can share to help promote your event or business? Please email me at dawnk@missaukeechamber.com or call 231-839-4969. Submissions need to be received by noon on Monday to make Friday’s print.
Dawn Kaminski
Executive Director
Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.