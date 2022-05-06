Chamber Corner
Hello Missaukee,
Wow, we have been doing a lot of planning the last few months and we wanted to give you an update.
BA5- May16 at the Missaukee Golf Club at 5 p.m. Members $3 Non-Members $5. We will be revealing Citizen of the Year and having desserts. Sponsors for this event are Dean Root Drywall, Ball Construction and Missaukee Golf Club.
June 3 is the golf scramble. You still have time to sign up. You can call or email the Chamber to get signed up, $60 per person, $240 per team. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
June 4 we will be having an ATV/UTV poker run. Contact our office for details. The Greatest 4th in the North planning has been going great we are having a car raffle, carnival, fireworks, live music, beer tent, parade, vendors in the park and so much more it's looking like we will have things to do for all ages. This year it will take place from July 1 through 4.
We are looking for volunteers for the July 4th events. We need help with set up, beer tent, raffle ticket sales, Chamber booth, parade set up and more. Please consider helping. It takes a small army to make this event happen.
A big shout out to the Lake City Fire Department for putting on the Easter egg hunt. What a fun event for the kids and beating the state record.
Stephani Escalera
Executive Director
Chamber of Commerce
