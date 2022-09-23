September 20th, 2022 CHAMBER CORNER By: Dawn Kaminski
Thank you to all who attended last weekend’s 44th Annual Festival of the Pines. Special thanks to all our
generous sponsors and volunteers, we couldn’t do anything without you. Thank you to all who came out
and attended, your support to the event is everything and its success is dependent on you.
Congratulations to Kiley Fields from Lake City on winning the Deck Package that was generously donated
by Lake City Lumber and the construction of it donated by Elliot Building & Excavations I’m sure Kiley will
enjoy her new deck!! We have crowned a new Prince & Princess of the Pines! Congratulations to our
2022 Prince Dakota Phillips-Jacobs & Princess Laurel Eubank! Special thank you to our emcee Jen Raden,
the pageant parents and the children who participated, and of course, our judges: Ranessa Cooley- Miss
Lake City, Mistie Martin, & Lynn Hammer.
We had around 70+ people sample chilies during our Chili Cook-Off last weekend with LC Taphouse as
the sponsor. Thank you for all you do Sylvia!! 1st Place going to Patrick Zileski, 2nd Place went to Jason
Chamber and 3rd Place went to Maggie Petitpas!! Congrats to you all!! We hope you had a chance to
check out the Lumberjack Competition! Thank you to the Helsel family for continuing this tradition at
the Festival of The Pines. And Devon Dracht with 5D Carvings!! Devon also donated a carving of a bear
that was auctioned off in the event tent on Saturday night and Michelle Corrigan was the lucky winning
bidder, Congratulations Michelle!!! We had a large crowd in the Willard Lot enjoying the lumberjack
competition and the woodcarving, it was nice to see everyone get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend
and visit all our events that were going on last Saturday. I spoke with a few vendors on Saturday, and
they were pleased with the turnout and had a successful day!! The Kids games where a hit this year and
we hope to grow to more events that are family friendly. We are now gearing up for Winterfest on
February 4th, 2023. We are working on bringing the Sprint Cars on Ice back and having races instead of
just a test and tune. Stay tuned, ����, for updates on this as the days and weeks progress.
We have mailed out our annual Member Dues as we get ready to start our new fiscal year October 1st,
thank you to our members who have supported our efforts over the last year, I hope you will continue
down the road with us as we help you grow and maintain your business. There has been a significant
change in the board since last year and we hope to bring bigger and better events to Lake City and the
county as the years progress. Our Annual Member Banquet will be held on October 26th at the Four
Seasons Event Barn again this year. Invitations have been sent out. We will be offering Taste of
Missaukee once again, as it was a hit last year. The Citizen of the Year will also be announced at the
banquet. We do have some open board positions and are looking for energetic, motivated people to
come on board and help make Lake City and the whole county a better place to live and visit!! The
elections will be held during the Banquet that night. If you are interested in sitting on our board, please
write and submit a short bio as to why you think you would be a great addition to the Chamber. Contact
the chamber and we would be happy to explain more details to you directly, the commitment is more
than attending a meeting each month. We all must be willing to put in the work. All of us as a board.
If you would like your event mentioned in the Chamber Corner, please e email me at
dawnk@missuakeechamber.com. Submissions need to be received by noon on Mondays to make
Fridays print.
