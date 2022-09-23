September 20th, 2022 CHAMBER CORNER By: Dawn Kaminski

Thank you to all who attended last weekend’s 44th Annual Festival of the Pines. Special thanks to all our

generous sponsors and volunteers, we couldn’t do anything without you. Thank you to all who came out

and attended, your support to the event is everything and its success is dependent on you.

Congratulations to Kiley Fields from Lake City on winning the Deck Package that was generously donated

by Lake City Lumber and the construction of it donated by Elliot Building & Excavations I’m sure Kiley will

enjoy her new deck!! We have crowned a new Prince & Princess of the Pines! Congratulations to our

2022 Prince Dakota Phillips-Jacobs & Princess Laurel Eubank! Special thank you to our emcee Jen Raden,

the pageant parents and the children who participated, and of course, our judges: Ranessa Cooley- Miss

Lake City, Mistie Martin, & Lynn Hammer.

We had around 70+ people sample chilies during our Chili Cook-Off last weekend with LC Taphouse as

the sponsor. Thank you for all you do Sylvia!! 1st Place going to Patrick Zileski, 2nd Place went to Jason

Chamber and 3rd Place went to Maggie Petitpas!! Congrats to you all!! We hope you had a chance to

check out the Lumberjack Competition! Thank you to the Helsel family for continuing this tradition at

the Festival of The Pines. And Devon Dracht with 5D Carvings!! Devon also donated a carving of a bear

that was auctioned off in the event tent on Saturday night and Michelle Corrigan was the lucky winning

bidder, Congratulations Michelle!!! We had a large crowd in the Willard Lot enjoying the lumberjack

competition and the woodcarving, it was nice to see everyone get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend

and visit all our events that were going on last Saturday. I spoke with a few vendors on Saturday, and

they were pleased with the turnout and had a successful day!! The Kids games where a hit this year and

we hope to grow to more events that are family friendly. We are now gearing up for Winterfest on

February 4th, 2023. We are working on bringing the Sprint Cars on Ice back and having races instead of

just a test and tune. Stay tuned, ����, for updates on this as the days and weeks progress.

We have mailed out our annual Member Dues as we get ready to start our new fiscal year October 1st,

thank you to our members who have supported our efforts over the last year, I hope you will continue

down the road with us as we help you grow and maintain your business. There has been a significant

change in the board since last year and we hope to bring bigger and better events to Lake City and the

county as the years progress. Our Annual Member Banquet will be held on October 26th at the Four

Seasons Event Barn again this year. Invitations have been sent out. We will be offering Taste of

Missaukee once again, as it was a hit last year. The Citizen of the Year will also be announced at the

banquet. We do have some open board positions and are looking for energetic, motivated people to

come on board and help make Lake City and the whole county a better place to live and visit!! The

elections will be held during the Banquet that night. If you are interested in sitting on our board, please

write and submit a short bio as to why you think you would be a great addition to the Chamber. Contact

the chamber and we would be happy to explain more details to you directly, the commitment is more

than attending a meeting each month. We all must be willing to put in the work. All of us as a board.

If you would like your event mentioned in the Chamber Corner, please e email me at

dawnk@missuakeechamber.com. Submissions need to be received by noon on Mondays to make

Fridays print.

