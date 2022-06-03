Chamber Corner
Hello Missaukee,
We have two events this weekend. Friday, June 3 is our golf outing at 10:30 a.m. at the Missaukee Golf Club.
Saturday, June 4 we are having our ATV/UTV Poker Run.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. and we will be on the trails by 10 a.m.
Bigfoot Epic Adventures has lots of room for parking and trailers.
Address is 7804 West Moorestown Road, Manton, MI 49663.
We will have five stops:
Whipples, Merritt Auction House, Moddersville gas station, Brinks family creamery and Ebels general store.
You will pick up a card at each location for your chance at the best poker hand.
The run will be ending at the open area at Maple Grove Park. Be there by 5pm to show your best poker hand. You will have a chance to buy more cards at the end of the run.
We are looking for volunteers for our Greatest 4th in the North. Call 231-839-4969 or stop at our office to sign up.
Stephani Escalera
Missaukee Area
Chamber Of Commerce
Executive Director
