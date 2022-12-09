Welcome December.
Hard to believe there are only two weeks left until Christmas.
This year has gone by so fast for us here at the Chamber with so many happenings both happy times and sad times.
During the Christmas season we all need to do our best in remembering what truly makes this time of year great. Above all our families, friends and other loved ones in our lives. Getting out and enjoying the great events or visiting some of the unique shops our area has to offer is a wonderful way to make new memories with your loved ones.
We would like to welcome our newest business chamber member LaFonda Plumbing and Heating and Pamela Deluca as a community member.
This Saturday, Dec. 10, The Lake City Fire Department will be having its annual Christmas Fun Day. Starting off with breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. at the Lake City Elementary School. Then head over to the Lake City Fire Department for, kid’s crafts, chili cook off, hot dogs, hot coco and a Christmas cruise. Then the Christmas tree lighting. Blair Acres will be at the elementary School also for horse-drawn wagon rides starting at 9 a.m.
Christmas Crafting for kids at the Missaukee District Library. The Library is partnering with The Missaukee Conservation District on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. They will have four crafts available for children of all ages to make: Christmas cards, Christmas tags, bracelets and Christmas ornaments.
See Chamber on A-15
There will also be a Christmas book sale going on. Stop in and check out the big selection of children’s book (five for $1), DVDs, adult fiction and adult nonfiction.
It’s not too late to get in on the decorating holiday fun with “Walking in a Window Wonderland.” Let’s make Lake City and all of Missaukee county a ”Winter Wonderland.” We are looking for local businesses and/or organizations and residents to decorate a window front or your home for the holiday season. Let’s get those windows and decorations up by Dec. 10 so they can be seen by all during the Lake City Fire Department’s Christmas Fun Day. Contact the chamber office with your business, organization or home address and we will create a list of all participants for people to visit and vote on. Participants may just win a prize. We will have ballots available at the Chamber to pick up. Vote on your favorite. We will also post on our Facebook page all the locations to see to vote on.
Senior Center hours: Tuesday coffee at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. potluck and cardio bingo; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. cardio drumming 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.; Thursday 8 to 10 a.m. coffee and doughnuts, 1 p.m. Euchre $3.
Falmouth Area Library 219 E. Prosper Road, every Monday is LEGO Club 4 to 5 p.m. The library is now able to provide limited access to the community gym. Their first program will be Indoor Walking for Adults. This will take place Monday through Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. for most of December. Please call ahead to verify availability, 231-826-3738. This will be open to anybody who is 18 years or older. Please check in to the library prior to walking. In order to help keep the floors clean, please bring dry shoes to walk in.
Taste of Christmas! At Eble’s General Store Clothing Department this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sample their products before you buy them for your family this Christmas. They will have tasting stations set up all throughout the store.
Get on out to The Eagles tonight, Friday, Dec. 9 for their three-piece fish, bake potato or fries, coleslaw and hush puppies for only $12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Every Monday it’s Burger night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 join them for wet burrito’s from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the band Veritog is playing from 7 to 11 p.m.
Missaukee Area Chamber Board meetings are the second Thursday of the month at the Chamber building located at 112 E. John St. at 5:30 p.m., across from the post office, these are open to the public and we encourage you to join us. Your input is greatly appreciated. See you there.
Chamber Members? Have an event you would like me to share in the Corner? Just email me at dawnk@missaukeechamber.com with your submission, the deadline is by noon on Monday to make Friday’s print.
Dawn Kaminski
Executive Director
Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.