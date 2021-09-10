As the leaves begin to change we think about the many changes during the last year. It seems like each day we are learning something new and this reminds me of the quote by the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, “The only thing that is constant is change.”
As members of the Chamber, we need to embrace change in the workplace and empower our businesses and employees by keeping them strong. Equity and inclusion are an important part of the resources and education we are working towards for our communities.
The Chamber has also gone through a metamorphosis this past year. Through it all, we have been so fortunate to have an amazing board of directors, staff and committees navigating us and leading the way. We have welcomed new members; volunteers and many new community members, which formed due to the growth and love of the county.
The magic of Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce is each one of you. We know you will welcome to continue to change and make Missaukee County the best place to live, work and volunteer.
The Chamber Board of Directors is what helps make our organization strong. Each and every one of them is committed to the long-term economic development of the region, and work tirelessly to ensure Missaukee County works together for all.
The Chamber is proud to announce nominations for the 2021-2022 election for three open seats: Luke Hammer, Brian Kelsey, Chris Fechter, Jessie Lee Jones, Dawn Kaminski and Justin Lewis. Each individual brings commitment, dedication and a love for Missaukee County. If you are a member and have not received the voting ballot, please contact the office by Sept. 24 to cast your vote.
As we are excited to welcome three new members, we will be saying “Thank You” and “Goodbye” to four board of directors this month. Andrea Martin, President, Lindsay Majors, Secretary, Sylvia VanLeeuwen and Shayne Nelson as Directors. Each one has given so much time, valued perspective and unique talents to the table, and we are grateful for their commitment to our county.
If you have not had a chance to meet these business leaders (past, present or new), reach out and introduce yourself, you certainly will be seeing them around town. Present Board of Directors: Tiffany Ziegler, Vice President, Ryan Carrigan, Treasurer, Duane Baldwin, Neal Soenksen, Danielle Hoekstra and Ed Dunlap. Get to know these members, for they continue to serve you.
As we finish the planning for the Annual Festival of the Pines, we would like to thank LC Taphouse and Roddie Helsel for donating a handmade wooden table. Toddy and Robinne Helsel for donating the chairs and bench. All proceeds went towards the Festival of the Pines and the winning ticket was drawn on Friday, Sept. 3 at the LC Tap house. Congratulations to Sue Whipple.
Festival of the Pines is not only about the events happening during the weekend — it reflects Lake City and Missaukee County with a long history of partnerships, businesses and individuals working hard all year and taking a moment to count their many blessings. Get active, be involved and make yourself part of the community celebration. We are still looking for volunteers. If you are interested, please contact the Chamber office.
There is a new event this year. We are asking all local business owners and area residents to get involved. This event will be a Lumberjack Decoration Contest for Business Owners and Residential outdoor locations within 10 miles of downtown Lake City. Don't be left out and not decorate for this annual tradition in downtown Lake City area. Theme for the weekend is Lumberjack or fall decorations.
Entrants must be decorated Friday, Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 19. A map will be offered to anyone wanting to vote. Anyone decorating the outside of their location who wants to be included on the drive by map for the general public to vote for "people's choice" award. Email info@lakecitymich.com and submit your name and address.
Let's show how proud of our background and how far we have come. Please help “paint the town flannel” in honor of the lumberjack men and women, tree farmers, logging industry employee’s and reflect on all the hard work they do each and every year.
Asking all businesses, employees and residents to dress the part this year and show our lumberjack colors for the festival. We still have spaces open in the downtown park area for crafters and vendors and applications are available for the euchre tournament, lumberjack competition, corn hole tournament.
To find out more about what the Chamber of Commerce can do for you and your business, call our office at 231-839-4969 or email Michelle at michelle@lakecitymich.com. Working together, getting creative and forming partnerships is the change that will make winners. Have a safe week.
Michelle Reichert
Chamber Director
