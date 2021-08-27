Festival of the Pines is happening in 2021. Organizing a festival is a lot of work, but an event like Festival of the Pines brings people together in the county and at the end of the day, festivals filled with activities are all about having fun.
Our Annual Festival of the Pines is a great event that is the third weekend in September, bringing local residents, business owners and visitors together and encourages everyone to have community pride. This festival is for honoring our lumber and tree industry for which Missaukee County is known. It is about bringing people together to celebrate one season closing and another starting. Fall is the perfect time with the cooler weather, changing of leaves and businesses and families decorating for the change of seasons and the upcoming holidays.
We need our community, businesses, organizations, residents and groups to help with the planning, organizing and facilitating of this weekend festival. This is a big job for which we need many volunteers. Please call the Chamber office or email michelle@lakecitymich.com if you would be willing to help for anything on the following list:
Friday evening - Euchre Tournament (in the tent)
Friday/Saturday - Selling tickets and tee-shirts (in tent)
Judges for Community and Business Decorating Contest
Saturday morning - Prince and Princess of the Pines MC, Judges and helpers
Saturday - Lumberjack Family Parade organizer
Saturday - Children's Day (2 hours fun kid’s games, crafts etc.)
Saturday - Chili Cook-off organizer and volunteers
Saturday - Corn Hole Competition volunteers
Sunday - Cleaning up tent area, stacking tables and chairs etc.
If you are a non-profit organization, group, church or business doing a special event and would like to be added to the event calendar - please let us know as soon as possible.
Lake City Senior Center is taking orders for three different pasties until Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular pasty with burger, potatoes onion, or rutabaga, or a vegetarian with potatoes, onions, carrots, and rutabaga. Pick up Saturday, Sept. 18, pay at pick up $5 each. Call 231-839-4351 or stop in at 120 East John Street to order.
Join the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce for a night of celebration, networking and meeting our many heroes from this past year.
This will be an evening to look back and remember, build relationships and move forward. Food will be a "Taste of Missaukee County" letting our restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, and catering establishments share their wonderful favorites. Also, to thank you, members of the community, for helping them stay open when times were tough.
Cocktails will be a signature drink from so many locations with a "people's choice" vote for a winner. Entertainment will be two brothers (Empty Canvas) who have a passion for art and music who will be painting a portrait that will be auctioned off featuring Missaukee County’s beautiful natural resources and landmarks. People and Sstories sharing time of highlights, leaders and acts of kindness that individuals have witnessed. We will have an ongoing movie featuring local individuals, events, happenings and businesses throughout the county to share from 2020 to present.
Who is invited? Everyone. If you are interested in donating a silent auction item from your company or as an individual, we would be honored to display and recognize your support for this countywide event. If you are a business or organization and would like a table please let us know. For details, information and questions please contact Michelle at your Chamber office (231) 839-4969.
If you are interested in becoming a Chamber Board of Director, we have openings of three-year terms starting October 2021. Thank you to Andrea Martin for serving as the Chamber President for the past two years, Lindsay Majors for serving as the Secretary for the past three years and Sylvia VanLeeuwen.
Serving on the board is a volunteer position and we were honored to have these three wonderful individuals as directors. Thank you again for your time, dedication and community passion you have each shown. You will be missed.
It is back to school time and we are asking everyone to watch for bus stops, children walking around and the many after school activities. Let’s keep everyone safe and be cautious. Thank you.
There are businesses that still need help. We have seen plenty of job postings throughout the summer months and now with staff leaving and going off to school and college – they still need employees. As a community, please use this time as a reminder that everyone is doing their best and being kind goes a long way.
Have a great week and see you around town.
Michelle Reichert
Chamber Director.
