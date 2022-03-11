Upcoming Events for 2022 are: community garage sales May 19 through 22, Chamber Golf Scramble June 3, Greatest 4th in the North July 1 through 4, Car Show and Cruise Aug. 12 and 13, and Festival of the Pines Sept. 16 and 17. We are working to add some new events and will post them as soon as information is available.
We are looking for sponsorships for the golf outing and Greatest 4th in the North. Please call the chamber office at 231-839-4969 or email us at info@lakecitymich.com
The Lake City Fire department is looking for items to fill Easter eggs for their annual Easter Egg hunt. They will be filling over 30,000 eggs. The event will take place on April 16 at Maple Grove Park, 11:30 a.m. They will have prizes, food, drinks and more.
We are currently taking applications for food, regular and craft vendors that would like to participate in our Greatest 4th in the North. Please contact the Chamber office for more information.
Stephani Escalera
Executive Director
Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce
