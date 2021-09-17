Community News
Community HOPE empowers people! Have home improvement needs? Wishing you could make repairs or improvements to your home but don't know how you'd pay for it?
Community HOPE has partnered with Friends Ministry and Forest Area Credit Union to help you improve your financial health and make those changes to your home possible for a lower cost. With a team of friends to help you make changes and experienced volunteers to do the construction/repairs, your future is looking better already. Join us on Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn more about the home improvement program. The meeting is at Lake City Middle/High School, Room 111, and park near the circle driveway on Russell St. Come at 6:15 p.m. if you want pizza. RSVP by texting 231.253.4700 "YES" and the number attending by Sept. 22. Childcare is not provided.
Merritt: Merritt community residents are hosting the first community forum regarding the future of Merritt Elementary School on 9/14/21 from 6 to 7 p.m. All ideas are welcome from the public. Come with a positive mind and creative ideas to see how this landmark can continue to serve the community of Merritt. If you would like to be part of this change and bringing back community resources email jacquishaw2@gmail.com. A special thank you to all the individuals and businesses that helped Merritt General Store be seen and on the map. This little country store serves not only Merritt, but all the surrounding communities. They needed signage to be placed in the future on M-55 and many partnerships made this happen: Lake City Area Chamber, Luke Hammer from Hammer’s Pub and Grub and Unique Sign Company out of Cadillac. The best thing about this day was the many people who stepped up to help a small-town business owner stay open and strong.
Save the Date: Bringing communities together in celebration. Join the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce for a night of celebration, networking, and meeting our many local heroes from this past year. Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Four Season Event Barn, located at 80 North 8 Mile Road in Lake City. Invite your friends, family, neighbors and coworkers as we celebrate the entire county. So many individuals, who found blessings during challenges, helped others over self and gave from the heart to make a difference. If you would like your business or organization to be involved, contact Michelle and let's, get creative together.
Current and prospective Chamber members: It’s time to join or renew your membership with the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we’d like to thank you for supporting the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce. Your ongoing financial contribution is vital for us to continue to deliver outstanding business support and events to promote our county. Our small businesses are the cornerstone of our community, providing prosperity and quality of life. As a facilitator, advocate, and solution-finder the Chamber is working to ensure the success of all our members. Our goal is not only to make sure that small businesses in Lake City, Falmouth, McBain, Moorestown and Merritt survive but thrive. We are stronger when we support one another. We invite you to join the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce family.
Contact us to find what option works for you. Will you join us? Business Membership $185 per year, Nonprofit Membership $100 per year, and community member $50 per year. If you love our community, why not be actively and involved? You are part of a bigger picture. Any questions, contact our Executive Director, Michelle Reichert at 231-839-4969 or via email, michelle@lakecitymich.com. We look forward to your support and working with you in the coming year. We are always looking to advance the prosperity of the Missaukee County area.
If you are a current Chamber Member, please remember to vote for three of the following individuals running for election to the Chamber Board of Directors. These are important positions that help make the necessary changes so that Missaukee County continues to be strong and grow. You can email michelle@lakecitymich.com with your three choices. Each Chamber membership gets one vote. Thank you to the following individuals who have shown an interest in serving the people of Missaukee County: Luke Hammer from Hammer's Pub & Grub in downtown Lake City, Brian Kelsey from TCF Bank serving both Missaukee County and Wexford, Chris Fechter retired community resident of Lake City with experience on many Board of Director seats, Jessie Jones from Moorestown, and a United States Navy veteran, Dawn Kaminski local Lake City resident and works for Biewer Sawmill in McBain and Justin Lewis local Lake City native coming back to town after living in Waterford the past 15 years.
If you have a business or a nonprofit organization and need help, let us get creative and find a solution to your current challenge. When people work together for a common goal that is when things happen.
Have a great week. We welcome to Missaukee County anyone new to the area.
Please continue to be kind and safe. “Growth is never by mere chance; it is the result of forces working together.” James Penney, founder, JC Penney
Michelle Reichert
Lake City Area Chamber Director
(Serving all of Missaukee County)
