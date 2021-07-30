This week I would like to focus on Missaukee County. The county’s resources consist of Christmas trees and rich farmland, dairy, livestock, and crop farming. Our pristine countryside also makes this area very attractive for tourism, which includes, inland lakes, rivers, hunting and fishing.
I had the opportunity to walk through one of the oldest smaller towns here and talked to some of the nicest people, business owners and officials. We received a called from Cindy Jones of the Merritt General Store inviting us to come out and see what this town has to offer and how we can promote their town.
Merritt
This small town in Missaukee County is community-based and centered between Butterfield Township to the south and Enterprise Township to the north. As an unincorporated community, Merritt has no legally defined boundaries or population statistics of its own but does have its own post office. We had the opportunity to visit Merritt General Store last week and were amazed at the number of wonderful things available. The community is filled with great people, friendly information and down-home love.
It is centered along Merritt Road and M-55 in eastern Missaukee County about 15 miles east of Lake City. They have felt the pressures of the past year. One challenge had been lack of visibility and going unnoticed. Have you visited or supported this community? Have you seen the town? Did you stop in the General Store and purchase an item to help them stay open?
Merritt is served by two separate school districts. Residents in the western portion of the community may attend Lake City Area School District, while the majority of residents to the east may attend Houghton Lake Community School. These folks are our county neighbors and need our help.
History
In 1901, Charles and Elizabeth Merritt traveled from Belleville, near Detroit, in a covered wagon that took three weeks. They settled in this rural area, and other families soon joined them. In 1908, the community was given the name Merritt for the first time when a railway was opened through the area. The area became popular for its abundant supply of lumber. Farming soon became a dominant industry in the area. A school district was established in 1920, and the District No. 3 of Butterfield built a high school in Merritt in 1936. A fire department was established in Merritt in 1955. In 1993, a new fire station was built along M-55.
From 1919 to 1939 there was a formerly designated state highway, M-74, that existed near Merritt. The highway was located just northeast of the center of the community. After being decommissioned, it continues to exist as a local roadway called North Star City Road, which connects Merritt to Pioneer. The area received its first post office on Nov. 22, 1910 with merchant Charles P. Sherman as the first postmaster. The post office remains in operation and is located at 329 South Merritt Road. The post office has been in its present location since 1956.
Stop out and visit this small gem of Missaukee County. This visit reminded me just how much I do not notice when living my everyday life.
Merritt has some small family run businesses including a general store, post office, gift shop, fire station, a garage, builders, auction house/restaurant, party store, day care center, feed and seed and race track (to mention a few). Stop by to help the business owners/employees of these establishments. We want to help them dream big, improve their image, as one of our wonderful smaller communities in Missaukee County. They need their neighbors support. If you can help with signage for the town of Merritt we need your ideas, knowledge and manpower. Looking for a permanent sign off M-55 with arrows pointed to the downtown area and welcoming visitors to the town of Merritt. Let's help them our county neighbors get noticed and stand out.
As a county filled with so many wonderful places, buildings, and rich with history – what makes us so special and unique is the people who live here. This is what living in a small town means – neighbors pulling for each other and working to make sure everyone has a fair shot at living their drams also.
By working together, building partnerships and making new relationships we all win. Let’s work hard to make everyone count.
Visit a new business, smile as you greet someone, and ask what you can do to make someone’s life a little better. Let’s help and strive to raise the quality of life for all citizens, and welcome our visitors passing through Missaukee County. We will continue to grow and be successful.
When you are out and about, please take the opportunity to stop in Merritt General Store and the other businesses in this town. It is like stepping back in time with a little bit of everything you might need. Merritt General Store is wonderful, the history is glowing and a fresh pot of coffee is waiting.
Have a wonderful week and remember to support local.
Michelle Reichert
Lake City Area Chamber Director for all of Missaukee County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.