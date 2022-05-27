LAKE CITY — The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce is staying busy this year as they prepare to hold two events next week.
On Friday, June 3, Chamber Executive Director Stephani Escalera said they are hosting a golf outing. The event will take place at the Missaukee Golf Club.
Registration for the event will open at 10:30 a.m., with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. With 12 teams of four signed up, Escalera said they are still looking for more.
“We can have up to 20,” Escalera said. “So, we’ve got room for eight more teams.”
Escalera said people are welcome to reach out to the Chamber either online or in-person to sign up. She also said people can register for the golf outing on the day of the event.
The cost to register is $60 per player, which will include a golf cart and lunch. At the end of the event, Escalera said every player will receive a goodie bag.
Along with prizes for the first, second, and third-place teams, Escalera said there will be a ball drop and door prizes. At different holes, she said there will also be prizes for anyone lucky enough to get a hole in one.
On the following Saturday, June 4, Escalera said the Chamber is having an ATV/UTV poker run. This event will begin at Bigfoot Epic Adventures in Manton.
Registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. and Escalera said they hope to have everyone on the trails by 10 a.m. Registration can be done on the Chamber’s Facebook page or the day of the event. There is a $20 entry fee per poker player.
With the poker run, Escalera said it will consist of stops at five locations including, Whipple’s, Merritt Auction House, Moddersvilles Store, Ebels General Store, and Brinks Family Creamery. With all of these stops being outside of Lake City, Escalera said they want to bring in businesses from all over the county.
“The purpose of us doing this is making everybody feel like they’re a part of this Chamber,” Escalera said. “It’s not just exclusive to Lake City.”
At each stop, she said players will select one card and add it to their poker hand. Once players have made it to each stop, Escalera said they will need to meet at the Maple Ridge Campground by 5 p.m.
At the campground, she said there will be a 50/50 raffle and other prizes were given out. The player with the best hand and a runner-up will also receive a prize.
Through these events, Escalera said they are hoping to raise money to support the Chamber and its events such as the Greatest Fourth in the North in July.
Besides fundraising, Escalera said they just want to give the community more things to do.
“It’s just fun for the community to do something,” Escalera said.
