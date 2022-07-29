Chickens and eggs
All layers in Michigan totaled 16.9 million during March, up 12 percent from a year ago. Egg production totaled 440 million eggs, up 13 percent from last year. The rate of lay during March was 2,600 eggs per 100 layers. All layers in the U.S. totaled 380.6 million during March, down 3 percent from a year ago. There were 23.9 million turkey pouts hatched in the U.S. in March, up 3 percent from the previous year
