LAKE CITY — The Christmas tree capital of the world is living up to its nickname.
Dutchman Tree Farms in Missaukee County recently sent a 65-foot Norway Spruce tree to Detroit to be featured in the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5 p.m. to midnight.
“It’s really exciting,” Dutchman Tree Farm Customer Service Manager Kate Dodde said.
Dodde said the tree was found by one of the farm’s scouts. She said they believe the tree is between 43 and 44 years old, since trees grow about 18 inches a year.
After purchasing the tree from its property owner, Dodde said they coordinate with a large crew to harvest the tree.
She said they’ll use a crane to bring the tree down after it has been cut and then a large baler to wrap the tree. They’ll also include extra branches with the tree in case something happens to it during transportation.
This isn’t the first time Dutchman Tree Farms has sent a Christmas tree to a big city. Dodde said they’ve also sent trees to Chicago, Oklahoma City, Ford Field and the White House.
