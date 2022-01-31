CADILLAC — Troy, Gabriella, Ryan and Sharpay will all be there and the Cadillac High School Musical Department thinks you should be too.
Tickets for the department’s performance of “High School Musical On Stage” are on sale for the four upcoming performances at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Choreographer Jenn Reagan said everyone involved with the musical department met to discuss what they wanted to do this year. Cast, crew and directors agreed they wanted to do something big and something that had energy, according to Reagan.
After everything was closed and gatherings were limited for so long due to COVID-19, the idea was to give them something big to do, Reagan said. As a result, Reagan said they picked the popular Disney Channel movie based on a book by David Simpatico as this year’s musical.
Playing the lead are MacKale McGuire as Troy and Emily Brannam as Gabriella.
“There is a cast of 45 and a huge stage crew. There are lots of different parts involved and the more people the better,” Reagan said. “It is a story of acceptance. It’s a fun, high-energy family show, from little kids to elders, who have seen the movie and grew up with it. We tried to be true to the original story and all the great parts that people fell in love with.”
Musical director Dave Johnson said he and the cast are excited to bring an upbeat show like this one to the community at a time when everyone could use some of that the most. He said the cast and crew have been working hard and putting a lot of time and effort into putting the show together.
Tickets are available to purchase at Cadillac Area Public Schools Central Office, Brinks Custom Framing in Downtown Cadillac, the Cadillac High School Office and at the Cadillac High School Community Schools Auditorium before each performance.
