Reed City
• What: WELCA Fall Festival
• Info: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Craft, bake, book sale and raffle. Luncheon served Friday only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing Saturday at 1 p.m. Need not be present to win.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Manton
• What: CEF Annual Carry in Dinner
• Info: Come hear some special music, an update on CEF and have a special time of fellowship and food. Bring a side dish and salad or dessert to pass. Speaker: Pastor Larry Shetenhelm.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rollins Christian Fellowship Church, 10975 E. M-42
