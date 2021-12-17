Cadillac
• What: Christmas Eve Service
• Info: Candlelight and holy communion
• Time: 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran, 350 Pearl St.
• What: Christmas Eve Service
• Info: Christmas Eve worship with holy communion and candlelight
• Time: 5 and 7 p.m.
• Place: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. Division St.
• What: Christmas Eve Service
• Info: Christmas Eve Service with candlelight, carols and communion.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St.
• What: Where Christ is celebrated
• Info: Christmas Eve candlelight service
• Time: 7 and 11 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Lake City
• What: Christmas Eve Service
• Time: 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road
• What: Christmas Eve service
• Info: Candlelight combined service with St. John’s Lutheran Church.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 301 E. John St.
• What: Christmas Eve service
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Jennings Community Church, 696 S. LaChance Road
• What: Christmas Eve Candlelight service
• Info: The service will include singing, special music, candle lighting and more.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Temple Hill Baptist Church, 1601 W. Division St.
• What: Christmas Eve Masses
• Time: 4, 6 and 11 p.m.
• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
• What: Christmas Eve Service
• Info: Music 30 minutes prior to service.
• Time: 11 p.m.
• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church, 506 Union St.
Falmouth
• What: Lessons in Carols
• Info: Christmas Eve service. Bring your pajama-clad kids. This service is informal but worshipful!
• Time: 11 p.m.
• Place: Prosper Church CRC, 1975 E. Prosper Road
Tustin
• What: Christmas Eve worship
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Augustana Lutheran Church, 18499 20 Mile Road
Manton
• What: Christmas Eve Service
• Info: Music 30 minutes prior to service.
• Time: 4 p.m.
• Place: St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 9875 E. 14 1/4 Road
• What: Christmas Ever under the stars
• Info: Enjoy from the warmth of your car.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Rollins Christian Church, 2720 N. 45 Road
McBain
• What: Christmas Eve Candle Light
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Vogel Center CRC 1789 E. Stoney Corners Road
• What: Candle Light Christmas Eve Service
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Highland Christian Reformed Church, 1080 S. Dickerson Road
Cadillac
• What: Christmas Day Service
• Info: Christmas Day worship with holy communion
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. Division St.
• What: Christmas Mass
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
Lake City
• What: Christmas Day Service
• Info: Music 30 minutes prior to service.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church, 506 Union St.
McBain
• What: Christmas Day morning worship service
• Time: 9:30 a.m.
• Place: Lucas Christian Reformed Church, 10476 S. Lucas Road
Cadillac
• What: Service
• Info: Service of readings and hymns
• Time: 9 a.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran, 350 Pearl St.
• What: Mass
• Time: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
McBain
• What: Regular worship service
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Vogel Center CRC, 1789 E. Stoney Corners Road
• What: Candle Light Christmas Eve Service
• Time: 9:30 a.m.
• Place: Highland Christian Reformed Church, 1080 S. Dickerson Road
Falmouth
• What: Christmas Service
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Clam River Chapel, 6637 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: New Year’s Day Mass
• Time: 4 p.m.
• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.
