Cadillac

• What: Christmas Eve Service

• Info: Candlelight and holy communion

• Time: 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran, 350 Pearl St.

• What: Christmas Eve Service

• Info: Christmas Eve worship with holy communion and candlelight

• Time: 5 and 7 p.m.

• Place: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. Division St.

• What: Christmas Eve Service

• Info: Christmas Eve Service with candlelight, carols and communion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St.

• What: Where Christ is celebrated

• Info: Christmas Eve candlelight service

• Time: 7 and 11 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Lake City

• What: Christmas Eve Service

• Time: 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road

• What: Christmas Eve service

• Info: Candlelight combined service with St. John’s Lutheran Church.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 301 E. John St.

• What: Christmas Eve service

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Jennings Community Church, 696 S. LaChance Road

• What: Christmas Eve Candlelight service

• Info: The service will include singing, special music, candle lighting and more.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Temple Hill Baptist Church, 1601 W. Division St.

• What: Christmas Eve Masses

• Time: 4, 6 and 11 p.m.

• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.

• What: Christmas Eve Service

• Info: Music 30 minutes prior to service.

• Time: 11 p.m.

• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church, 506 Union St.

Falmouth

• What: Lessons in Carols

• Info: Christmas Eve service. Bring your pajama-clad kids. This service is informal but worshipful!

• Time: 11 p.m.

• Place: Prosper Church CRC, 1975 E. Prosper Road

Tustin

• What: Christmas Eve worship

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Augustana Lutheran Church, 18499 20 Mile Road

Manton

• What: Christmas Eve Service

• Info: Music 30 minutes prior to service.

• Time: 4 p.m.

• Place: St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 9875 E. 14 1/4 Road

• What: Christmas Ever under the stars

• Info: Enjoy from the warmth of your car.

• Time: 5:30 p.m.

• Place: Rollins Christian Church, 2720 N. 45 Road

McBain

• What: Christmas Eve Candle Light

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Vogel Center CRC 1789 E. Stoney Corners Road

• What: Candle Light Christmas Eve Service

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Highland Christian Reformed Church, 1080 S. Dickerson Road

Cadillac

• What: Christmas Day Service

• Info: Christmas Day worship with holy communion

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. Division St.

• What: Christmas Mass

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.

Lake City

• What: Christmas Day Service

• Info: Music 30 minutes prior to service.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church, 506 Union St.

McBain

• What: Christmas Day morning worship service

• Time: 9:30 a.m.

• Place: Lucas Christian Reformed Church, 10476 S. Lucas Road

Cadillac

• What: Service

• Info: Service of readings and hymns

• Time: 9 a.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran, 350 Pearl St.

• What: Mass

• Time: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.

McBain

• What: Regular worship service

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Vogel Center CRC, 1789 E. Stoney Corners Road

• What: Candle Light Christmas Eve Service

• Time: 9:30 a.m.

• Place: Highland Christian Reformed Church, 1080 S. Dickerson Road

Falmouth

• What: Christmas Service

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Clam River Chapel, 6637 S. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: New Year’s Day Mass

• Time: 4 p.m.

• Place: St Ann Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th St.