Cadillac
• What: Teen Challenge of Muskegon
• Info: Everyone welcome
• Time: Service at 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Victory Tabernacle, 1 1/4 miles north of Meijer
McBain
• What: Worship Night at Stahl Event Barn
• Info: Come out for an evening of fellowship, food and faith. Food and drinks available from Primos BBQ and Cornerstone Coffee. Seating available in barn, bring lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor seating.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: 9421 S. Lucas Road
• Cost: Free
