A Clare County man lead police on a pursuit through three counties on Monday, April 20.
Clare County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in Redding Township involving 33-year-old Robert McAulay of Harrison at around 3:30 a.m.
When McAulay failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, according to a press release from the Clare County Sheriff's Department. The pursuit lasted over an hour and covered more than 50 miles through Clare, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
Clare County deputies utilized stop sticks in an effort to slow down McAulay's vehicle. The vehicle ultimately crashed, ending the pursuit in Osceola County.
McAulay was then arrested and transported to the Clare County Jail.
The following day, Tuesday, April 21, McAulay was arraigned in the 80th District Court on the charges of a controlled substance - possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, fleeing police of the third degree, motor vehicle operation without security, violation of executive order. He was also charged as a repeat offender on his fourth offense, according to the press release.
McAulay had a bond set of $150,000 cash.
The Clare County Sheriff Department was assisted by Osceola County Sheriff Department during the pursuit and arrest.
