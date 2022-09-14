In the Sept. 13 edition of the Cadillac News, an article about missing Wexford County election equipment should have attributed this to Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard, “She said she remembered a technician brought the printer back to the township hall on June 7 but not the VAT machine. She also remembered she signed for the printer at that time.”
Clarification/correction
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
