In the story about high-speed internet that ran in the Friday, June 16, 2023, edition of the Cadillac News the story indicated that Cherry Capital Connection was not as fast as Charter/Spectrum. It was referring to providing the internet service to customers and not actual internet speeds. Both are fiber optic networks.
Clarification
- Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
-
- Updated
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beard-growing, all-around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports, and other stories that come my way.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man severely burned in March fire making remarkable recovery
- Plans for Cadillac Brewing Company fall through
- Algae bloom detected on Lake Cadillac's east, north shores
- Manton to hold two summer track meets
- ‘It was quick’: Bear sighting at Cadillac dental office
- A new look: Turf being installed at Cadillac stadium
- Former Manton police chief dismissed from lawsuit filed by motel explosion victim
- Cadillac to hire Winkler as football coach
- Popeyes restaurant coming to Haring Township
- CAPS board again enters into purchase agreement with local developer for Cooley School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.