In the story about high-speed internet that ran in the Friday, June 16, 2023, edition of the Cadillac News the story indicated that Cherry Capital Connection was not as fast as Charter/Spectrum. It was referring to providing the internet service to customers and not actual internet speeds. Both are fiber optic networks.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beard-growing, all-around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports, and other stories that come my way.

"

"