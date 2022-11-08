Today Michigan voters will choose the state’s next governor and decide whether to approve three statewide proposals, but there also are local elections that will have a more direct impact on the daily lives of Cadillac area residents.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the anticipation is there will be a good voter turnout during the 2022 General Election, but the day before the election power outages from the weekend wind storm was still an issue.
"We have one township (Selma Township) that didn't have power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday. There is a crew assigned and they are prioritizing polling locations so they have power," she said.
With the expectation that voter turnout will be high for today's election, Nyman said people need to be patient if they have to wait in line to vote. She said all the election workers are working as hard as they can to get everyone through the line and voting as quickly as possible. People need to have some patience.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said the expectation is voter turnout percentages will be similar to the 2018 midterm election. She said the total voter turnout was nearly 62% with individual townships ranging between 58 and 70% for turnout.
For comparison, Nielsen said the 2014 midterm election had a voter turnout of 46%. She said just like in 2018, the statewide proposals on today's ballot are what she believes is driving people to the polls.
Although today will be Osceola County Clerk Tracey Cochran's first General Election at the helm, she said she believes everything will go smoothly. Before the retirement of former Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm, Cochran said 175 election inspectors were trained. Last month, Cochran said she trained an additional 25.
"I think there are plenty of workers. I sent out last-minute reminders for making sure they are reviewing procedures. I will be at all the precincts (Tuesday) and I will have extra supplies," she said. "Everything went smoothly in August so I anticipate the same in November."
Counties, cities, villages, townships and school boards will have voters decide who will sit on the boards that govern those entities. On top of that, there also are various ballot proposals voters will decide on in Missaukee and Osceola counties.
So with that in mind, the Cadillac News is showing local voters one last time what voters will see in Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties when they vote in today's General Election.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
County Commissioners
There will be no contested races this November on the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners.
All seats on the commission have candidates, Lan Bridson (District 1), Frank Vanderwall (District 2), Pam Niebrzydowski (District 3), Roger Ouwinga (District 4), Dean Smallegan (District 5), Star Hughston (District 6) and Gary Gladu Jr. (District 7) running unopposed.
Road Commission
Tim Smith is seeking a six-year term on the Missaukee County Road Commission Board.
Township Offices
Caldwell Township
Republican Brad Birgy is the only candidate seeking a two-year partial term on the Caldwell Township Board of Education.
Forest Township
Republican Duane Baldwin is seeking to fill a partial term trustee position ending in November 2024 on the Forest Township Board of Trustees.
Norwich Township
Lois Whipple will be seeking a partial term as the clerk, while Dawn Jones is seeking a partial term as treasurer in November’s General Election in Norwich Township.
School boards
Lake City Area Schools Board of Education
Candidates Jodi Bridson and Kristin Kent are seeking to fill a partial term ending in 2026 on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education. Ona Booms, Kate Cobb and Tamara McLeod Helsel are seeking to fill two six-year terms on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education. Maria Grgurich and Dana Venhuizen also are seeking to fill a partial term seat on the board to represent Lake City Area Schools.
Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education
Travis Baker is seeking a seat on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education on November’s upcoming election ballot.
McBain Rural Agricultural School Board of Education
Kevin Eisenga and Matthew Kline are seeking to fill two six-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural School Board of Education. Dennis Heuker also is seeking to fill a partial term on the board.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
County Commissioners
There will be no contested races this November on the Osceola County Board of Commissioners.
All seats on the commission have candidates, Gregory Gydesen (District 1), Mark Gregory (District 2), David Turner (District 3), Timothy Michell (District 4), James Custer (District 5), Scott Stieg (District 6) and Sally Momany (District 7) running unopposed.
Road Commission
Alan Gingrich and Jim Wanstead are both seeking to fill two positions on the Osceola County Road Commission Board.
City and village elections
City of Reed City
Three candidates have filed to run for four positions on the Reed City City Council. Candidates include Trevor Guiles, Bradley Nixon and Nicole Woodside.
City of Evart
Chris Emerick has filed to fill the position of Evart Mayor on November’s ballot, while no candidates have filed to fill the position of Evart City Clerk. Four candidates are running to fill two trustee positions on the city council. Trustee candidates include Vanessa Jones, Sandra Szeliga, Jim Schwab and Shawn Pattee.
Village of Tustin
Village of Tustin president candidate Christie Dunlop, clerk candidate Sandra Leach and treasurer candidate Teresa Raab are running unopposed to fill each position. Five trustee candidates are running to fill four positions on the Village of Tustin Board of Trustees. Candidates include Kayla Erickson, Ryan Erickson, Lou Ann Anderson, Jessie King and Jessica Coykendall.
Village of LeRoy
Adam Johnson is running unopposed to fill the position of LeRoy Village President while two candidates are running to fill three positions on the board of trustees. Those two candidates include James Seavey and Gwen Skillern. Kirk Edstrom also is running unopposed to fill a partial term as a trustee.
Village of Hersey
Karen Huisman and Tim Higley are running to fill the position of Hersey Village President while three candidates are running to fill two positions on the village board of trustees. Those candidates include Michelle Godnek, Sarah Sharp and Gretchen Pemberton.
Village of Marion
Flora Grundy is running unopposed for the position of Marion Village President, while three candidates are seeking to fill three seats on the village board of trustees. Those candidates include Bonnie Tenney, Jack Nehmer and Calvin Ellens.
Township Elections
LeRoy Township
Art Moyses is seeking a trustee position on the LeRoy Township Board of Trustees during November’s upcoming election.
Orient Township
Ryan Keathley is seeking a trustee position on the Orient Township Board of Trustees during November’s upcoming election.
Sylvan Township
Angela Reagan is seeking the treasurer’s position in Sylvan Township during November’s upcoming election.
School boards
Marion Public Schools
Incumbent Linda Raymond is seeking to retain her seat on the Marion Public Schools Board of Education. She is running unopposed.
Pine River Area Schools
Incumbent Kevin Delancey and newly appointed board member Michael Kelso are running unopposed to keep their seats on the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education.
Reed City Area Public Schools
Five candidates, Christine Mund, Jamie Eichenberg and Heidie Decker-Thomas and write-in candidates Melissa Emmorey and David Williams, are all running to fill three positions on the Reed City Area Public School Board of Education in November.
Evart Public Schools
Five candidates are seeking to fill two positions on the Evart Public Schools Board of Education in November. Candidates include Mark Moody, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen, Tammy Dellar and Todd Bruggema.
McBain Rural Agricultural School Board of Education
Kevin Eisenga and Matthew Kline are seeking to fill two six-year terms on the McBain Rural Agricultural School Board of Education. Dennis Heuker also is seeking to fill a partial term on the board.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education
Current board members Eric Baker and Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto are seeking re-election to their positions on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Chippewa Hills Schools
Eight candidates are seeking four positions on the Chippewa Hills Schools Board of Education. Candidates include Sherry Anderson, Amanda Cornell, John Farrell, Marc Forrest, Tony Gibson, Tony Habra, Lionel MacKenzie and Mary Olshewski.
WEXFORD COUNTY
County Commissioners
There will be a contested race this November on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
That race will have two newcomers seeking to fill the seat vacated by current District 1 commissioner Joe Hurlburt, who opted to not see re-election. Democrat Randy Sucharski is seeking election to the seat, while Jason Mitchell is seeking the position as a Republican.
All other seats on the commission have candidates, Michael Musta (District 2), Ben Townsend (District 3), Kathy Adams (District 4), Michael Bush (District 5), Julie Theobald (District 6), Gary Taylor (District 7), Jason Baughan (District 8) and Brian Potter (District 9), running unopposed.
Township offices
Greenwood Township
Two Republican candidates will be running for positions unopposed in Greenwood Township. Ronda Marie Jonas is running for the clerk’s position, while Wesley James Westbrook is running for a trustee’s position on the township board.
Haring Township
Haring Township voters will have one uncontested election to decide in November. Erik Olson is seeking to fill a position on the township board as a trustee.
Henderson Township
No party-affiliated candidate Linda Sours is seeking to fill the clerk’s position in November. She is running unopposed.
Liberty Township
Republican candidate Amanda Sue Kimbel-Spark is seeking to fill the clerk’s position in November. She is running unopposed.
Selma Township
Selma Township voters will have one uncontested election to decide in November. Republican Danny Lee Prince is running for a trustee position on the township board.
Slagle Township
No party-affiliated candidate Phil Wendel is seeking to fill a trustee’s position in November. He is running unopposed.
Springville Township
No party-affiliated candidate Tom Stagg and Republican Charles Maidens are seeking to fill a trustee’s position in November.
Village of Buckley
Candidates Denny Kuhn, Takis Pifer and Jacqueline Cade are seeking to fill the positions of Buckley clerk, president and treasurer, respectively, during November’s General Election. Candidates Michael Anderson, Larry Cade, Todd Frazee, Jeff Hall and Dennis Kuhn also are seeking a trustee position on the Buckley Board of Trustees. The position Dennis Kuhn is seeking is a partial term.
Village of Harrietta
Michelle Wing is seeking the position of Harrietta treasurer on the November General Election ballot. Ruth Mitchell is also seeking a seat on the Harrietta Board of Trustees.
Village of Mesick
David Clous is seeking the role of Mesick village president while Jack Smith and Wayne Strang are seeking a position on the Mesick Board of Trustees.
Buckley Community Schools Board of Education
Current board members Matt Breithaupt, Phillip Fairchild, Sara Snider and Terry Wilson are seeking re-election to their positions on the Buckley Community Schools Board of Education.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education
Current board members Eric Baker and Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto are seeking re-election to their positions on the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education.
Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education
Travis Baker is seeking a seat on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education on November’s upcoming election ballot.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education
Heather Bradley and Craig Gabier are seeking a position on the Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education in November.
PROPOSALS
Missaukee County
Lake Township voters will be asked to determine a 0.5 mill fire millage proposal in Lake Township. If passed, the funds generated would be placed in a special account and used for fire protection. It is estimated it would raise nearly $87,900 in its first year.
Osceola County
City of Evart
Voters in the City of Evart are being asked to amend the city charter to have the position of city clerk switched from an elected position to a position appointed by the Evart City Council, effective in November 2024 or upon a vacancy, whichever occurs first.
Marion Township
Marion Township is seeking to impose an increase of up to 1 mill for road purposes for a period of four years, 2022 through 2025 inclusive. It is estimated the millage would raise $50,000 in the first year.
Wexford County
Wexford County has no proposals at any level on November’s General Election ballot.
