CMU Announces Fall 2021 Deans-Presidents list Recipients
Announces students whose hard work has given them of being honored on the Dean’s or President’s list at Central Michigan University from our area they include the following for the Dean’s list:
Kayla Whipple, Senior; Halee Martin, Sophomore; Jaden Michelle Corliss, Freshman all of McBain; Nicholas Andrew Cebulski , Senior; Jacob Allen Rosekrans, Sophomore both of Lake City; Tipp R Baker, Junior of Marion and Laraiah Copeland, Junior of Manton.
The following were included on the President’s List;
Eli Anders Nelson, Senior of McBain; Brandy Marie Bostian, Junior and Teagan Riley Cox, Junior both of Marion. Congratulations to these local students on their accomplishments.
