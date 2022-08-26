CMU Spring President & Dean’s List

The following students from the local area have received the honor of being on the CMU Presidents or Dean’s list. We congratulate these students in their achievement.

Presidents List

Eli Anders Nelson, Senior, McBain

Teagon Riley Cox, Junior, Marion

Dean’s List

Kayla Whipple, Senior, McBain

Halee Martin, Sophomore, McBain

Jaden Michelle Corliss, Freshman, McBain

Nicholas Andrew Cebulski, Senior, Lake City

Jacob Allen Rosekrans, Sophomore, Lake City

Tipp R. Baker, Junior, Marion

Laraiah Copeland, Junior, Manton

