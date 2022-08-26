CMU Spring President & Dean’s List
The following students from the local area have received the honor of being on the CMU Presidents or Dean’s list. We congratulate these students in their achievement.
Presidents List
Eli Anders Nelson, Senior, McBain
Teagon Riley Cox, Junior, Marion
Dean’s List
Kayla Whipple, Senior, McBain
Halee Martin, Sophomore, McBain
Jaden Michelle Corliss, Freshman, McBain
Nicholas Andrew Cebulski, Senior, Lake City
Jacob Allen Rosekrans, Sophomore, Lake City
Tipp R. Baker, Junior, Marion
Laraiah Copeland, Junior, Manton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.