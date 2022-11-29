• Davenport University junior guard Makenna Bryant (Cadillac H.S.) recorded six points and a steal in the Panthers’ 71-7-0 win over Northwood on Tuesday. She also had three points, three rebounds and an assist in a 73-61 win over Hillsdale on Sunday.
• Ferris State University freshman Emma Schierbeek (McBain H.S.) recorded 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Bulldogs’ 104-45 win over Grace Christian on Saturday.
• Grand Valley State University redshirt freshman Molly Anderson (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two rebounds and two assists in the Lakers’ 89-63 win over Northwood on Saturday.
• Hope College freshman Megan Bennett (McBain NMC) recorded two points, two rebounds and a block in the Flying Dutch’s 84-52 win over Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kaiden McGillis (McBain H.S.) recorded eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Lakers’ 95-73 win over Lansing CC on Tuesday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Couper Agema (McBain H.S.) recorded two points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Lakers’ 82-38 win over Lansing CC on Tuesday. Sophomore Olyvia Nederhood (McBain H.S.) added one point, five rebounds and a steal.
• Trine University senior Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded three points, two rebounds and two steals in the Thunder’s 53-50 loss to Ohio Northern on Saturday.
• Alma College freshman defensive lineman Blake Swiger (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two tackles and recovered a fumble in the Scots’ 48-26 loss to Aurora University in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday.
Freshman defensive back Aden Gurden (Cadillac H.S.) also saw time in the contest.
The Scots finished the season at 11-1 overall.
