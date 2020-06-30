SEARS — One man has been pronounced dead after colliding with a dump truck Monday evening.
At around 6:17 p.m. on Monday, June 29, Osceola County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 3 Mile Road after Richard Barton from Freeland disregarded a stop sign and collided with a dump truck, according to a press release.
Barton was flown from the scene to a Grand Rapids hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, the Sheriff's Office believes speed and alcohol to e contributing factors.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Osceola County EMS, Evart Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police and Aero Med.
Going into the holiday weekend, Sheriff Ed Williams would like to remind everyone not to drink and drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.