McBAIN – The Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team had the opportunity to face a quality non-league opponent Tuesday on the home pitch when Boyne City, an established program from a larger school, came calling.
NMC, a talented-but-young team this season, played pretty well in spite of a 4-1 defeat. It is only the second loss of the season for the Comets, who also own victories over some pretty good teams too.
Boyne City scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of action but the Comets stiffened after that and played the visiting Ramblers evenly over the 40 minutes of play.
It was the senior speedster, Aria Cucinella, breaking free after getting a pretty feed from junior Jada VanNoord and accounting for NMC’s lone goal of the match just before the end of the first half. Cooch’s boot gave the Comets a boost, cutting the Boyne City lead to 3-1, but Boyne added another goal early in the second half to make it 4-1 and that’s how it ended up.
“We were excited to play Boyne City and to test our growth as a team,” noted NMC coach Jen VanNoord. “I’m pleased by the progress we’ve made with so many young players.”
VanNoord was especially pleased with the play of eighth-grade goalkeeper Harper Tossey, who had a busy day in the nets. Harper, who is blossoming in her role this season and showing remarkable poise as an eighth-grader, made 15 saves in the match.
“I’m very proud of Harper,” VanNoord said. ‘She’s grown so much from the start of the season.”
Even though there were several shots taken on net, Harper did receive solid support out front, especially from veteran defenders Alaina Rozeveld and Mabel Yount along with midfielder Paige Ebels.
NMC applied pressure at the other end, too, but Boyne City showed resilient defense and the Comets could only net one goal on the day.
ON FRIDAY, May 5, the Comets traveled to Clare to face another quality opponent and left town with a tense 1-0 victory in hand. It’s always a challenge going to Clare, where the turf causes the speed of play to accelerate and makes it more difficult to control the ball.
“This was a very challenging game for us to keep the ball under control on Clare’s turf,” VanNoord said. “We changed our formation to meet that challenge and we executed our plan really well. I’m extremely proud of our defense for playing smart and strong.”
Jada generated the only goal of the match unassisted about 25 minutes into the first half.
At the other end, Harper was outstanding in the nets while recording the shutout and received the usual effort out front from the Maroon Wall of Resistance featuring Alaina, Mabel, Paige, Emerson Bosscher, Myra Yount, Mel Bennett, Kylee Winkle, and others.
NMC (10-2, 9-0) was home Thursday, May 11, against talented league foe Cheboygan. Coach VanNoord was expecting another tough match in that one. The Comets face Clare again on the home field this Friday, May 12, and travel to Houghton Lake on Tuesday, May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.