McBAIN — The young season continues on a strong course for the Northern Michigan Christian soccer girls of coach Jen VanNoord. The Comets, who have a young roster mixed with a nucleus of strong returning players, have won four of their first five matches and have faced some seriously good competition too.
On Saturday under ideal early-season conditions, NMC hosted the annual Comet Cup. The opponents were Leland and Charlevoix, two high-quality programs from the northwest part of the state which tends to be one of the hotbeds for the sport of soccer in Michigan.
NMC remarkably defeated Leland, a perennially strong team, in the opening round of the competition, by a 2-0 margin. To beat a team like Leland is one thing but to post a shutout while winning is quite an accomplishment. And for NMC to pull off the feat with a pair of raw-but-promising eighth-grade goalies in the nets is even more of an accomplishment.
Eighth-graders Makayla VanPolen and Harper Tossey showed up big time against Leland as they shared the net-minding duties and turned back everything that came their way in the match.
Makayla, who played the first half, and Harper did receive plenty of support out front from defenders and midfielders who aggressively protected the goalie box. Senior defenders Alaina Rozeveld and Mabel Yount provided the leadership along with senior midfielder Paige Ebels but contributions came from all over.
At one point, charging eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher delivered a timely boot to chase the ball away from the front of the net. Myra Yount, yet another eighth-grader, also made a critical defensive play in the match.
Throughout the match, NMC matched Leland’s physicality and would not permit Leland to get an uncontested shot at the net. The combination of hustling defense and Makayla and Harper coming out of the net to smother the ball when necessary led to the shutout.
At the other end, it was the goal-scoring capabilities of junior Jada VanNoord making the difference. Jada found the back of the net with two long, booming kicks, one in each half. The second-half kick was left-footed from outside the 18-yard box and probably traveled at least 25 yards through the air. The Leland goalie did everything properly but the could only watch as the ball sailed over her outstretched arms and into the net for the 2-0 advantage.
“Beating a quality program like Leland is a very good win for our program,” Jen VanNoord said.
“We played a really tough battle against Gladwin (the day before) so I wasn’t sure ow much we’d have left in our legs but my girls came out with fight and determination.
“Jada was definitely shooting the ball well and it was huge to get an early goal. Leland had several very dangerous scoring chances throughout the game but our goalkeepers and defense stayed strong and organized.”
The tired legs did become more of a factor in the second match as NMC took on Charlevoix by a 5-0 count. Jen liked the effort she received from her players but Charlevoix was simply the better team.
ON TUESDAY, April 18, the Comets played host to Brethren and secured an 8-0 victory.
Speedy senior wing Aria Cucinella, legs pumping continually like pistons, helped to fuel the big win with a hat trick. Jada, who scored 40 goals last season and appears on the way to scoring a ton more for the Comets, also recorded a hat trick. Paige turned two opportunities into goals as well.
Makayla, when she wasn’t in the nets, was assisting on two of the goals. Mabel also secured an assist along with senior exchange student Chiara Campioni.
ON FRIDAY, April 14, the Comets faced tough league foe Gladwin on the road and recorded a hard-earned 5-3 victory.
Aria “flew the Cooch” early in this one, giving NMC a 1-0 advantage 11 minutes into the action after taking a pretty feed from sophomore forward Maria DeRuiter. It was sophomore Lia Cucinella serving up teammate Makayla VanPolen for the second goal as Makayla made the net dance in the back of the goal.
The Cucinella cocktail continued after that as Aria scored again to give the Comets a 3-1 lead at the half.
The Flying G’s rallied to trim the lead to 3-2 early in the second half but Jada brought some juice to the pitch at that point, scoring back-to-back goals to push the lead to 5-2. Chiara provided the assist on Jada’s second goal.
NMC (4-1, 3-0 NMSL) is home this Friday, April 21, against league foe Big Rapids Crossroads. The Comets host Roscommon on Monday, April 24, and travel to Brethren on Tuesday, April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.