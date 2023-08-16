McBAIN – It wasn’t a victory but it wasn’t a bad way to start the season for the young Northern Michigan Christian boys soccer team. The Comets hosted Clare, a top-tier opponent, and sustained a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.
“I genuinely believe the guys exceeded everyone’s expectations for our first game of the season,” said NMC coach Taylor Mulder.
“They undoubtedly exceeded mine and I’m very proud of them.”
Clare scored early in the match, which Mulder said served as a “wake-up call” for the Comets.
“We went on to play well for most of the rest of the game,” he added. “We played better and better as the game went on and had some chances to score ourselves that we just weren’t able to capitalize on.”
Blair DeZeeuw had an active night in the nets for NMC, recording nine saves.
Mulder said it was “an excellent start” to what he hopes is another successful Comet season on the pitch.
NMC (0-1) was home again on Friday, Aug. 18, for the annual Comet Cup. Reed City, Buckley, and Zion Christian were the other three teams in the competition. The Comets have their first road match this Monday, Aug. 21, at Gladwin. NMC is home on Friday, Aug. 25, against Shepherd starting at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.