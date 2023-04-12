Comet kickers secure shutout in opener

WEST BRANCH – The Northern Michigan Christian girls of Coach Jen VanNoord faced a tough challenge in their season-opener at Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday, April 11. The Comets secured a tense 1-0 shutout victory over the talented Bulldogs.
It was smooth-flowing junior forward Jada VanNoord picking up where she left off last year. Jada supplied the Juice for the Comets, taking a pretty feed from sophomore teammate Melanie Bennett and launching a missile that sizzled past the sprawling Bulldog goalie and wrinkled the nets for a 1-0 advantage with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
It was the only score of the match and it stood because the Comets defended effectively. Goalies Makayla VanPolen and Harper Tossey combined to stop every shot and secure the hard-earned shutout with a fine showing in the nets.
“I’m extremely proud of my team and how hard they fought for this win,” VanNoord said.
“Ogemaw is a very good, organized and physical team but we were up for the challenge. Our team leaders all stepped up their game in huge ways and our very young players gave everything they had.”
NMC looks to build on this performance with another tough match this Friday, April 14, at Gladwin. On Saturday, NMC hosts the annual Comet Cup featuring two outstanding opponents, Leland and Charlevoix. NMC faces Leland at noon. Leland and Charlevoix play at 2, and then NMC plays Charlevoix at 4.
On Tuesday, April 18, NMC hosts Brethren at 5 p.m. On Friday, April 21, NMC is home against Crossroads at 5 p.m.
