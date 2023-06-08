BIG RAPIDS – Winning a match in the regional round of the postseason is still a bridge too far for the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team of coach Jen VanNoord – but the distance is narrowing more and more.
NMC lost to No. 2 ranked North Muskegon by a 4-0 margin on Wednesday at Big Rapids and saw its season end in the Division 4 regional semifinals for the third straight year under Coach VanNoord. But NMC saw genuine progress once again in closing the gap at the regional level.
In 2021, NMC lost to North Muskegon by an 8-1 score in the same round of the postseason. The Norse went on to win the state title that year. In 2022, the Comets faced Harbor Springs, another perennial soccer power, in the regional semifinals and lost by a 3-0 count.
This year, the Comets faced North Muskegon again and, even though the Norse advanced again, it was a much better and more competitive match than it was two years ago.
“I am so proud of this team,” Jen said. “We’re down 1-0 at halftime to the No. 2 team in the state and it was everything we were hoping it to be. “If we could’ve snuck one in, we all had these dreams about that moment where could just play with an amazing caliber team like that.”
As Jen noted, two years ago against North Muskegon the Comets battled hard to avoid losing by the mercy rule. This time around, it was still anybody’s match in the second half.
“I feel like we’ve come a long way as a team and a program,” Jen added.
The Comets kept the match close most of the way.
Jen once again assigned hustling eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher the task of marking the other team’s top scorer, in this case North Muskegon’s Natalie Pannucci. And, once again, Emerson did a nice job shadowing and surrounding Pannucci and that was one factor in keeping the match close until midway in the second half.
But there’s a reason why North Muskegon is the No. 2 ranked team in the state. The Norse are solid across the board with excellent ball handlers and passers and it was too much to continue to keep them off the board and to try and generate some offensive pressure too.
“We knew that eventually their passing would get to us and it did in the second half,” Jen said. “I fell like we just kept fighting over and over but we couldn’t quite get the next connecting pass and they could.”
The future for NMC, which finished with a 15-4 mark this season, is very bright, though.
Jada VanNoord, the school’s all-time leading scorer, returns for another season next year along with a solid group of underclassmen, many of whom saw significant playing time this season. Eighth-grader Harper Tossey grew into her role as goalkeeper and did a remarkably effective job. A number of other eighth-graders, including wing Makayla VanPolen and Bosscher the defensive specialist, return along with Lia Cucinella, Mel Bennett, Myra Yount, Kylee Winkle, Maria DeRuiter, Lisa Stark, and Ava Best.
The Comets say goodbye to quality senior contributors such as longtime middle defenders Alaina “Rock-Em-Sock-Em” Rozeveld and Mabel Yount, midfielder Paige Ebels, and The Cooch, speedy wing Aria Cucinella, along with foreign exchange student Chaira Campioni.
North Musekgon (16-3-1) advanced to face Harbor Springs for the regional championship in Big Rapids on Friday.
