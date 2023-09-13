McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian volleyball team of coach Janelle Winkle had a spirited battle on the home floor Tuesday against Pine River in the Highland Conference opener. The Comets prevailed in a highly competitive match, 25-21, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20.
“Pine River worked hard and found the holes on the floor but we pushed back with strong swings and smart placement of the ball,” Winkle reported. “We fought when we needed to and kept our focus.”
Senior Jada VanNoord showed up strongly for the match, generating a team-high seven kills at the net and she also secured five assists. Jada also made an impact at the stripe, securing six aces.
Winkle also commended the serving of Kaya Haan and “Radar” Renee Kuperus, each of whom were locked in like a laser, nailing 100 percent of their attempts with 16 serves each.
NMC vies this Saturday, Sept. 15, in the St. Louis Invitational. On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Comets make the long trip across town to face McBain in Highland Conference play.
