LEROY – The Northern Michigan Christian track team competed in the final Highland Conference double-dual meet of the season on Wednesday, May 17, against Houghton Lake and host Pine River.
The Comet boys, rich in talent but not depth, came close to outscoring Houghton Lake, losing only by a 57-52 margin. Pine River swept the double-dual event.
It was senior Isaac Bowden leading a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100-meter dash with his personal-best time of 12.27 seconds, followed by junior Tucker Tossey (12.32) and senior Nate Eisenga (12.33).
Senior Collin DeKam cruised to first in the 400 dash (55.98) with a personal-best time and Tucker flew to first in the 800 run (2:12.64) with Elijah Kimbel (2:21.60) in fourth.
The fleet foursome of Ike Bowden, Collin DeKam, Nate Eisenga, and Tucker delivered first in the 400 relay (47.59) with the Comets’ “B” unit featuring Philip Lerschen, Brett Ritsema, Hunter Fisher, and Elijah Yount also scoring points for NMC with their third-place finish (57.98).
In the 800 relay, it was Ike, Collin, Nate and Tucker teaming for first place again (1:36.98).
Philip secured second in the shot put with a heave of 34 feet, 8.75 inches and Collin took second in the discus with his throw of 113 feet, 2 inches.
Ike took second in the high jump, clearing the bar at a personal-record height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, sophomore Melody Fraser continues to score points for the Comets in her third year competing. Melody, the lone female athlete for NMC, took fourth in the 100 dash (16.05) and fourth in the 200 dash (35.37) and fifth in the long jump (11 feet, 2 inches).
NMC competes in the D4 regional meet at Marion this Saturday, May 20.
